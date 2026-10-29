Phillies Understandably Seen as a Team That Could Collapse in 2027

With the World Series coming to an end, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping to have a good offseason and find a way to get their aging core over the hump next year.

For the last five seasons, the Phillies have been in the postseason, but early exits in the last three years have caused some frustration. This is a group that has some star power, but early exits in October have become frustrating.

Now, there has been talk about potentially shaking things up a bit. However, with some of the big contracts that the team has handed out to veterans, it’s hard to imagine them being able to move them.

While what the roster will look like next year is still a bit uncertain, free agency and the trade market are likely to result in new players coming in for next year.

As a playoff team from last year with a majority of their key players expected back, the Phillies should once again be a contender in that sense. However, they do have some looming concerns.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently released his very early 2027 MLB Power Rankings. For the Phillies, they came in ranked 10th, but there were understandably some concerns for the outlook of the team.

Philadelphia Has Roster Problems

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for the Phillies, there are a few notable concerns for the team. Defensively last season, they were not good. Trea Turner was one of the worst shortstops in the league defensively, and he will have to prove that he can play better in the field if he is going to remain there.

Furthermore, the bullpen once again became a major problem for the team down the stretch. Philadelphia had a very difficult time getting the ball to Jhoan Duran, and that is something that needs to be fixed.

Also, the offensive production for the team was very lackluster at times. Aside from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, there were too many players on the team who had good overall seasons. While there were spurts from some players at times, overall numbers were an issue.

With seemingly a lot of needs to address for Philadelphia, this offseason is going to be key for the direction of the team. The Phillies will once again be relying heavily on their starting rotation like they did last year, and if that unit struggles at all, things could go south quickly.