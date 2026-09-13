Andrew Painter Bounces Back To Help Phillies Past Braves

Philadelphia Phillies rookie starting pitcher Andrew Painter has looked like a completely different player since being called back up to the Major Leagues to make a start on July 31 against the Baltimore Orioles.

When he was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he had a 7.06 ERA after a brutal outing against the Miami Marlins in which he surrendered six earned runs in two innings. He was optioned to the minors to work on things, specifically his fastball and to gain confidence.

He accomplished both, looking more like the highly touted prospect Painter was coming into the 2026 season upon returning to the Big Leagues. However, he did hit a bump in the road in his last start against the Houston Astros.

Painter was hit hard, giving up 10 hits and surrendering two walks in five innings that resulted in five earned runs. He surrendered two home runs, which had been a trouble area in his rookie campaign as well.

Andrew Painter steps up for Phillies against Braves

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His next start after that wasn’t going to be any easier, taking on the Atlanta Braves on the road in Truist Park. Painter wasn’t entering the game with a ton of momentum, but he answered the call once again.

The command was shaky at points, and the bases were routinely crowded as Painter issued four free passes and surrendered six hits. However, he was able to work around those base runners and put his team in a position to win the game.

Painter worked five hard-fought innings, allowing only one earned run to go along with three strikeouts. Staked to an early 2-1 lead courtesy of a J.T. Realmuto two-run home run, he was able to maintain that throughout his outing.

Unfortunately, Painter isn’t going to get credit for the win. Alex McFarlane threw a shutout sixth inning in relief of him, but Jose Alvarado surrendered the lead in the seventh, when Matt Olson had an RBI single to knock in Michael Harris.

However, the Phillies were able to win the game thanks to an explosive eighth inning. Philadelphia scored seven runs that inning off Dylan Lee and Victor Mederos, courtesy of a Bryson Stott double and then five RBI singles.

And Bohm we're back in front pic.twitter.com/V8ikJx80JM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 13, 2026

This was an encouraging development, seeing the Phillies generate runs once again without relying heavily on the long ball. Also, Painter getting back on track is a great development for the team as it helps them secure the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Chicago Cubs were losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the time of publication. If that score holds, Philadelphia is back in a tie for the No. 1 spot in the Wild Card race.

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