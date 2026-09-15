Phillies Surprisingly Viewed as Bigger Playoff Threat Than Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies' odds of chasing down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East are minuscule.

It would require a minor miracle to overcome a five-game deficit with 12 games remaining in the regular season. And that gap is essentially six games because the Phillies lost the head-to-head season tiebreaker, going 4-9 against their rivals in 2026.

Philadelphia had a golden opportunity the last two weekends to cut into that lead, but were unable to do so. In a four-game set at Citizens Bank Park, the teams each won two games. In the most recent three-game set at Truist Park, the Phillies lost two out of three games.

Yet, despite their lack of success head-to-head against the Braves, MLB executives and insiders believe that Philadelphia is a bigger threat in the National League playoff picture. Over at ESPN, people were polled on who the team to beat in the NL is, and the Phillies received four votes.

Phillies held in high regard in NL playoff picture

Sep 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with right fielder Bryan de la Cruz (41) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only teams that received more votes than Philadelphia are the Milwaukee Brewers, who led the way with six, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had five. The only other club to receive a vote was the Chicago Cubs, with one; Atlanta didn’t receive any.

Why are the Phillies viewed in such a positive light despite their struggles? The biggest reason is their starting rotation. While other teams in the league are going to be pushing for a bye to help set their rotation, interim manager Don Mattingly has a set group of starting pitchers.

Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo are the best trio in the MLB. Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter, who both struggled earlier in the season, have been fantastic over the last few weeks to stabilize the back end.

In a five-game series, Philadelphia may only need Sanchez, Wheeler and Luzardo. But if they require a fourth starting pitcher, there should be confidence in Nola or Painter being able to get the job done.

Phillies star power can change tide in playoffs

Sep 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) fist bumps first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason the Phillies could be viewed as such a dangerous club is the sheer star power on the roster. The offense was incredible in August, and if that buy-in and changed approach remains, this is a tough lineup to navigate.

No one is going to count out a team led by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, two players capable of carrying a team through a postseason. If Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Luis Arraez stay hot, this team can produce runs.

Role players such as Justin Crawford, Bryan De La Cruz and Derek Hill have been excellent as well. If Brandon Marsh can regain the form that made him an All-Star, look out.

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