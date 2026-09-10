3 Reasons Trea Turner Has Struggled With Phillies This Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have endured a lot of valleys during the 2026 MLB regular season, currently holding the No. 1 spot in the National League Wild Card standings.

There have been some incredible in-season turnarounds from a few players, namely starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter. However, some projected key contributors have not been able to get on track consistently.

The main culprit is shortstop Trea Turner. His fall-off has been a cause for concern not only for the team this year but also in the future, because he is under contract through the 2033 season, when he is 40 years old.

Only in Year 4 of that 11-year contract, what has caused Turner’s dip in production? Here are three reasons why he is struggling in so many facets of the game.

3. Some bad luck

Sep 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A combination of some poor luck and extraordinary defense has contributed to Turner’s struggles at the plate this year. In his career, he has a batting average in balls in play of .334, with an MLB average of .295.

In 2026, his BABIP is all the way down to .283, which is by far the lowest mark in any season of his career. The previous low for Turner was .296 when he had 44 plate appearances in 2015. In a full season, he has never had a BABIP below .310.

His average exit velocity and hard-hit rates are both down, which are making him easier to defend as well.

2. Lack of range defensively

Aug 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) makes a play during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies’ defense has not been a strength this season. However, they have looked better overall since acquiring Luis Arraez to play second base, which caused a massive alignment change for the team.

Alas, Turner is still struggling mightily with the glove. He was excellent in 2025 with a Fielding Run Value of +10 in the 93rd percentile. His range was elite, with a +17 Outs Above Average, which was in the 99th percentile.

In 2026, he has experienced one of the steepest drop-offs ever seen. He has a Fielding Run Value of -8, which is in the seventh percentile. His range has plummeted, with a -7 Outs Above Average being in the seventh percentile. A -13 Defensive Runs Saved is the worst mark amongst shortstops, leading the MLB with 20 errors.

1. Inability to hit fastballs

Jul 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) stands on the field after striking out in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Normally, the easiest pitch for batters to handle is a fastball. Regardless of how hard a pitcher can throw it, if there isn’t any movement or deception, MLB hitters can handle any sort of velocity if it is thrown straight.

That is where Turner is not taking advantage in 2026. His production against fastballs has dropped off from his career norms with a .266 batting average and .269 xBA. He has produced only a .438 slugging percentage.

Despite his struggles, he still remains the everyday shortstop batting No. 2 in the order, which has been a detriment to the team’s success.