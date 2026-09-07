Phillies Sticking With Regulars To Salvage Series With Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies were presented with a golden opportunity to put some real pressure on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings during a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

After losing Game 1, the Phillies bounced back to defeat the Braves in Game 2. Through seven innings of Game 3, they had all the momentum, looking poised to win for a second straight day and cut the NL East deficit to three games.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. When Aaron Nola was lifted from the game, Alex McFarlane gave up a three-run home run to Ronald Acuna Jr. to tie the game in the eighth. In the ninth inning, an Austin Riley triple against Jhoan Durna gave Atlanta a 5-4 lead, which ended up being the final score.

It was a disappointing turn of events, as Philadelphia enters the series finale now five games behind in the standings and having officially lost the tiebreaker. Looking to salvage this four-game set, interim manager Don Mattingly has opted not to change anything with his lineup.

Phillies turning to the regulars to salavage Braves series

Aug 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3, right) sits in the dugout with shortstop Trea Turner (7) before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading off will be designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. He has been on fire, hitting a home run in two consecutive games to give him an MLB-high 42 for the year. The Phillies need that to continue if they are going to split this four-game set.

Batting second and playing shortstop is Trea Turner. He has recorded a hit in all three games, showing at least a little bit of life at the plate, with two of his three hits being doubles. He hasn’t struck out in four straight games, which is encouraging.

Bryce Harper is in right field and batting third. The Braves have held him in check, snapping his lengthy on-base streak in Game 1 and not walking him a single time this series. Behind him is Luis Arraez, who is playing second base and is heating up at the plate again, going 5-for-11 thus far against Atlanta.

Alec Bohm is batting fifth and playing first base, continuing his strong second half with three extra-base hits in the series. Bryson Stott is batting sixth and playing third base and has struggled to make an impact with only one hit against the Braves so far.

Brandon Marsh is back in left field batting seventh, but he has yet to get a hit in September. J.T. Realmuto is batting eighth and behind the plate. Justin Crawford rounds out the lineup, batting ninth and playing center field.

Philadelphia needs something from that trio, as they haven’t produced much in the last week or so.

Taking the mound for the Phillies in the finale will be Jesus Luzardo. He is being opposed by Grant Holmes in what is essentially a must-win game if Philadelphia is going to have any hope of chasing their rivals down in the division.

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