Ranking Three Biggest Questions for Phillies Entering September

The Philadelphia Phillies got September started off on the right foot, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series to tie the season-long series and put some real distance between themselves and the Diamondbacks in the standings.

Entering play on Sept. 3, the Phillies are 79-61, only four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs as the No. 1 Wild Card team in the NL. Arizona is now 5.5 games behind.

To maintain those leads and continue chasing down the Braves, whom they play seven times in the next 10 games, Philadelphia has to keep playing at a high level. Here are three questions the team is going to answer in the final month of the season.

3. Has the starting rotation turned a corner?

Aug 30, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Wheeler was great in his most recent start against the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies will need more of that down the stretch, as the veteran righty is key to them matching up with the best teams in the league.

If they are going to catch the Braves, the bigger question is whether the turnarounds by Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter are sustainable. Both have been incredible over the last few weeks, stabilizing the back end of the rotation, which had been a mess all season.

If all three of them are locked in and producing, it is going to be hard to beat Philadelphia with Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo also performing at an incredibly high level in the rotation.

2. Will Trea Turner start to sit out more?

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) at bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The falloff of Trea Turner has been a concerning development this season. Interim manager Don Mattingly continues to bat him second in the order and start at shortstop despite his performance not warranting either.

After getting a hit in every game against the Angels, Turner went 1-for-12 against the Diamondbacks with four strikeouts and five players left on base. He currently leads the MLB with 20 errors and has been a net negative for the club.

If a change hasn’t been made at this point, it is hard to envision that one will ever be. But Turner leading the MLB with 556 at-bats isn’t helping the team given how little he is producing. He needs to start seeing his playing time scaled back or at least a role change, moving him down in the order.

1. Is the new offensive approach truly sustainable?

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies were incredible in August, winning 21 games. A major reason for that was the turnaround offensively, where the entire lineup has undergone a massive change in their approach.

For most of the season, Philadelphia was in last place in the MLB in on-base percentage. Something clicked in August, and the team started taking more pitches and swinging out of the zone less. The results were fantastic, with the Phillies having one of the most prolific offenses in baseball.

Can that be sustained over the final month of the season? There were some hiccups, with four out of their last nine games being contests in which they scored two or fewer runs, but as long as Bryce Harper keeps leading the way, the team is in great hands.

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