Three Players Who Need to Step Up for Phillies With Jhoan Duran on Injured List

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a rough stretch of baseball lately, and things got worse with the announcement that their star closer would be heading to the injured list. With him out, the team will need players to step up.

With things not going well for the team, the recent announcement that star closer Jhoan Duran is going on the injured list did not come at a good time for the Phillies. Since the team acquired him, he has been able to change the outlook for the unit.

Bullpen struggles are something that have unfortunately plagued Philadelphia. However, Duran has provided the team with an anchor for the unit, and he is going to be missed. With the star right-hander on the IL with an oblique strain, the Phillies will need players to step up. Here are three players who must do their part to help out.

Orion Kerkering

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The young right-hander was a rising star for the team in 2025 and had a fantastic regular season with eight wins and a 3.30 ERA. Unfortunately, a poor decision in the postseason on a throw resulted in the Phillies being eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, with his mistake being the lasting image. He got off to a little bit of a later start to the campaign than the rest of the team, but he has allowed three runs in five appearances so far.

Jose Alvarado

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It has been a rocky last year or so for the southpaw of the Phillies. Last season, he was suspended for about half of the season and ruled ineligible to pitch in the postseason. Alvarado can be a very good pitcher and an important one for the team, but he has not looked good this year. So far, he has an ERA over 10.00 and has allowed runs in three of his nine appearances.

Brad Keller

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Keller . | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

After a strong year with the Chicago Cubs in 2025, Keller was a nice addition by the Phillies on paper to help provide them with another high-leverage arm. Even though the sample size is a bit small, he hasn’t been quite as good so far with a 4.70 ERA through eight appearances.

With Duran out, it is likely going to be Keller as the first player to get a crack at being the closer, and he must be ready for the moment. The right-hander only has five career saves, but he will be asked to step into a much more significant role.