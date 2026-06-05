4 Biggest Takeaways From Phillies Sweep of Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies had a tough series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to end their West Coast trip, losing 9-1 in the rubber game.

Luckily, the team was able to leave those bad vibes in Los Angeles. They returned home to Citizens Bank Park to face the San Diego Padres for the second time in a week and repeated the same outcome that occurred at Petco Park: a sweep.

The Phillies won three hard-fought games, all by two runs or fewer. It has helped catapult them back into the playoff picture in the National League and gives them a tiebreaker over another wild-card contender, going 6-0 against the Padres this year.

Here are four of the biggest takeaways from their series victory.

Adolis Garcia Waking Up

Jun 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There may not have been a player in the MLB who struggled as much as Adolis Garcia did in May. The veteran outfielder was mired in a horrific slump, getting only three hits across 57 at-bats.

That led to some extra batting practice sessions upon returning home from the West Coast that looked to wake him up. Garcia got a hit in all three games against San Diego, including an extra-base hit in each of the last two games.

The home run he hit in the finale was his first since May 6, and Philadelphia certainly hopes it's a sign of things to come.

Cristopher Sanchez is Human

Jun 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts during the seventh inning after his franchise record consecutive scoreless streak ends after a San Diego Padres run at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The streak has come to an end. San Diego was able to scratch a run across against Cristopher Sanchez in the top of the seventh in his start against the Padres to break his scoreless innings streak at 50.2.

It is the longest streak in the Phillies franchise history, snapping the 41 consecutive innings that Grover Alexander had in 1911. Sanchez also owns the longest streak by a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.

That was the first run a team has scored against Sanchez since April 30, when he pitched against the San Francisco Giants, as he went the entire month of May without allowing a run.

Brandon Marsh Stays Hot

Jun 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Finding consistent production in the lineup has been a challenge for Philadelphia this season. One player who has consistently answered the call is outfielder Brandon Marsh.

One of the toughest players in the MLB to defend, he kept up his torrid production. He recorded at least one hit in all three games, going 7-for-12 at the plate with one RBI and one stolen base. While not the prototypical power source in the cleanup spot, he is providing Bryce Harper with excellent protection, batting .333 on the year.

Aaron Nola Resurgence

Jun 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Starting pitching was expected to be the strength of the Phillies coming into the year, and that has been the case thus far. It is even stronger when Aaron Nola is pitching the way that he has recently.

In his last two starts, both against the Padres, he has looked much better than he did to begin the season. His pitch mix has been altered, and he is relying less on his fastball, which he was struggling to locate.

The results have been positive. In Game 1, he threw five innings, allowing only two earned runs on four hits and zero walks, while striking out eight.