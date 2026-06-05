4 Biggest Takeaways From Phillies Sweep of Padres
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The Philadelphia Phillies had a tough series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to end their West Coast trip, losing 9-1 in the rubber game.
Luckily, the team was able to leave those bad vibes in Los Angeles. They returned home to Citizens Bank Park to face the San Diego Padres for the second time in a week and repeated the same outcome that occurred at Petco Park: a sweep.
The Phillies won three hard-fought games, all by two runs or fewer. It has helped catapult them back into the playoff picture in the National League and gives them a tiebreaker over another wild-card contender, going 6-0 against the Padres this year.
Here are four of the biggest takeaways from their series victory.
Adolis Garcia Waking Up
There may not have been a player in the MLB who struggled as much as Adolis Garcia did in May. The veteran outfielder was mired in a horrific slump, getting only three hits across 57 at-bats.
That led to some extra batting practice sessions upon returning home from the West Coast that looked to wake him up. Garcia got a hit in all three games against San Diego, including an extra-base hit in each of the last two games.
The home run he hit in the finale was his first since May 6, and Philadelphia certainly hopes it's a sign of things to come.
Cristopher Sanchez is Human
The streak has come to an end. San Diego was able to scratch a run across against Cristopher Sanchez in the top of the seventh in his start against the Padres to break his scoreless innings streak at 50.2.
It is the longest streak in the Phillies franchise history, snapping the 41 consecutive innings that Grover Alexander had in 1911. Sanchez also owns the longest streak by a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.
That was the first run a team has scored against Sanchez since April 30, when he pitched against the San Francisco Giants, as he went the entire month of May without allowing a run.
Brandon Marsh Stays Hot
Finding consistent production in the lineup has been a challenge for Philadelphia this season. One player who has consistently answered the call is outfielder Brandon Marsh.
One of the toughest players in the MLB to defend, he kept up his torrid production. He recorded at least one hit in all three games, going 7-for-12 at the plate with one RBI and one stolen base. While not the prototypical power source in the cleanup spot, he is providing Bryce Harper with excellent protection, batting .333 on the year.
Aaron Nola Resurgence
Starting pitching was expected to be the strength of the Phillies coming into the year, and that has been the case thus far. It is even stronger when Aaron Nola is pitching the way that he has recently.
In his last two starts, both against the Padres, he has looked much better than he did to begin the season. His pitch mix has been altered, and he is relying less on his fastball, which he was struggling to locate.
The results have been positive. In Game 1, he threw five innings, allowing only two earned runs on four hits and zero walks, while striking out eight.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.