AL East Team Could Make Sense as Trade Partner for Phillies' Alec Bohm

As the struggles of the Philadelphia Phillies continue, they could look to shake things up sooner rather than later. Due to the team having high expectations, an 8-14 start to the campaign and a six-game losing streak is a tough pill to swallow.

Coming into the season, the Phillies were a team that was expected to be one of the best in the National League. For the last couple of years, Philadelphia has been a true contender in the NL, but has ultimately fallen short.

Now, with the slow start to the campaign, worries have to be setting in about the state of the franchise. While the rotation should be fine, especially with the return of Zack Wheeler, this is an offense that has done nothing of late. During their six-game losing streak, they are averaging less than two runs per game.

While it has been more than just one player struggling, one who has been really bad for the Phillies is Alec Bohm. For the last couple of years, he has been a player who has been mentioned in rumors, and a change of scenery makes sense for him. Even though he is off to a terrible start to the season, he could help another team if being traded gives him a spark. One team that makes sense is the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox Could Make Sense for Bohm

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Like the Phillies, the Red Sox came into the season expecting to be a contender after making the postseason last year. However, they have also got off to a slow start, and offensive production from third base has been an issue for them.

Boston lost Alex Bregman in free agency over the winter and never really found a true replacement for him. Addressing that type of need during the season is going to be a challenge, and they aren’t getting a lot of help from the players at the position.

When looking at Bohm as a potential fit, he is a former All-Star not too long ago, and has been a doubles machine in the past, which would fit in well at Fenway Park. So far this year, there is no getting around the fact that his numbers have been awful. He is slashing .133/.214/.187 with one home run and 10 RBI. With him seemingly falling out of favor in Philadelphia and being a free agent at the end of the year, moving him now and looking for another option makes sense for the Phillies.