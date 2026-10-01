Alec Bohm Has Completely Changed His Narrative with the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to secure a Game 2 win to keep their season alive, and on Thursday it will be a win-or-go-home Game 3 between them and the Atlanta Braves.

With Cristopher Sanchez on the mound for the Phillies, the team had to feel good about their chances coming into this game. The southpaw is one of the best in the business, and he pitched very well in this one.

However, he was let down a bit by Bryce Harper on a fly ball to right field. Harper misjudged the ball, and it was ultimately ruled a hit and appeared like it was going to be the end of their season.

Credit to Philadelphia; they did not give up in this one, and it was their two stars that propelled the comeback. Kyle Schwarber got things started with a solo home run, and then Harper was able to make up for his mistake with a home run as well.

The back-to-back home runs took the air out of the crowd, and momentum completely changed. However, while that moment was key for the Phillies, this game will likely be remembered for Alec Bohm’s home run in the 10th inning.

Bohm took a pitch the other way to give the Phillies the lead, and it was one of the most memorable moments in his career with Philadelphia.

Bohm Has Changed the Narrative

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Bohm in Philadelphia, including to start this season, he has really been able to turn things around. While the overall stats aren’t completely there because of the struggles, he has been a key slugger for them for multiple months now.

In Game 1, it was an RBI double from Bohm that got them started. However, the home run in Game 2 ended up being the game-winner and saved the season.

Furthermore, while the home run was most notable, he was also able to play some very good defense at first base. Bohm turned multiple double-plays on balls hit to him, and good defense is something that this team has been missing.

Overall, Bohm’s home run has helped solidify what has been a strong season for the former All-Star. As a free agent at the end of the year, Bohm has earned a new contract from the Phillies with how he has performed. Furthermore, the clutch home run has certainly helped improve his value as well. While it was April, it might have seemed wild to suggest him being on the team long-term, but that has become a reality now.