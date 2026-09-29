Phillies Bullpen Burns Team in NLWC Game 1 Against Braves

There have been a lot of troublesome areas for the Philadelphia Phillies this season; that is why they took until the last game of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot.

Despite all of those shortcomings, they still had the Atlanta Braves on the ropes throughout Game 1 of their Wild Card Series. The Phillies struck first in the top of the first inning when Alec Bohm roped a double, scoring Kyle Schwarber, who had walked earlier in the frame.

That lead would hold until the bottom of the second, when Jesus Luzardo got into a bit of a jam and allowed a run. The game would remain tied at one until the bullpen woes of Philadelphia reared their ugly head again.

Luzardo gave the team more than anyone anticipated, working five innings. He was magnificent, allowing only three hits and one walk, resulting in one earned run, to go along with six strikeouts.

Phillies bullpen falls apart again against Braves

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) throws a pitch in the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He did everything he could to put the team in a position to win, but the bullpen came up short once again. In the bottom of the sixth inning, rookie flamethrower Alex McFarlane was called upon to enter the game.

He struck out Mauricio Dubon to start the frame, but gave up a single to Michael Harris after that. Ozzie Albies delivered the biggest blow, sending a ball into deep center field where Derek Hill leapt to try and catch it.

Hill actually jumped higher than needed, with the ball hitting him in the wrist and bouncing away. Harris scored from first, and Albies ended up on third with a triple. McFarlane was able to strand him there after getting Austin Riley to ground out and striking out Mike Yastrzemski.

Sometimes success in the postseason comes down to who can create the most big plays and moments. Hill’s catch would have counted as one, preserving the tie; instead, Atlanta took the lead 2-1.

The Phillies’ lineup issued a response behind their rookie pitcher, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to retake the lead. In an unprecedented move, interim manager Don Mattingly went with his star closer, Jhoan Duran, in the seventh inning.

JUST TOOK THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/Wat4jVYt7q — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 29, 2026

It made a lot of sense with the Braves having their No. 9 hitter due up to start the bottom of the seventh, meaning their best reliever would be facing off against Atlanta’s best hitters.

Duran mowed them down in the seventh inning and was on his way to doing the same in the eighth inning, miraculously snagging a Matt Olson comebacker for the first out and getting Dubon to fly out to right field.

But Harris kept the inning alive with a chopper over the mound that he beat out. Albies was then hit with a 3-2 pitch to put runners on first and second. Riley, who beat Duran with a triple the last time he faced him, was in position to dash the Phillies’ hopes again, and that is what he did.

Duran didn’t throw him a splitter this time, instead challenging him with a fastball. Riley was ready and deposited the ball into right-center field for a go-ahead three-run home run, giving his team a 5-3 lead, which was the final score.

It was a risky call going with Duran early, but a decision that did make some sense. Now, the Phillies are in an incredibly tough spot because he may not be available for a must-win Game 2. They are going to need a strong outing from Cristopher Sanchez because confidence in the rest of the bullpen is incredibly low.

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