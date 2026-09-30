Phillies Win Wild Game 2 Against Braves, Extend NL Wild Card Series

Following a tough loss for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1, the team was back out there in Game 2 hoping for a different result.

To start the game, the Phillies got off to a quick start with a double from Trea Turner. After advancing to third on a ground out, it was Bryce Harper who was able to knock him in with an RBI single.

Giving their ace Cristopher Sanchez an early lead figured to be a recipe for success, but he allowed a run in the first inning with Ronald Acuna stealing a couple of bases prior to being knocked in by Matt Olson.

This game quickly turned into a great pitching matchup after the first inning, with both Mahle and Sanchez having great performances. Even though the Phillies did a good job getting some two-out hits, they really never mounted much real pressure on Mahle after the first inning.

On the flip side, Sanchez was the more dominant pitcher of the two, but did run into some serious trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and just one out, he was able to get Michael Harris to ground out into a double play.

While defense is not what Philadelphia is known for, Alec Bohm fielded the ball cleanly, made a nice throw to J.T. Realmuto, who then got it back to Bohm for the rare 3-2-3 double play.

Game 2 Gets Wild

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the seventh inning, Sanchez ran into a bit of trouble once again, and with two on and one out, the defense let him down. On a ball to right field, Bryce Harper misplayed it, allowing a run to score to give the Braves a 2-1 lead. Matt Olson would then get a sac-fly to make it 3-1 and end Sanchez’s day.

The southpaw really gave it his all and pitched very well in this game for the Phillies. However, the blunder in right field by Harper really changed the trajectory of his outing.

With things not looking good for Philadelphia following the error by Harper, the stars of the Phillies were able to deliver. Kyle Swarber and Harper went back-to-back with some monster home runs to right field.

In extra innings, it was Bohm who provided the Phillies with the jolt that they needed. With two outs in the top of the 10th inning, the former All-Star went the opposite way for a solo home run.

Furthermore, while the clutch hitting was important, so was the performance of Andrew Painter out of the bullpen. The rookie right-hander was able to close this game out with three scoreless innings.

Next up will be Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Round with everything likely on the table for both teams.