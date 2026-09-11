Alec Bohm Has High Praise For Phillies’ Rookie Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies prospect, right-handed pitcher Alex McFarlane, got his first taste of the Big Leagues in the second half of the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the team. He spent most of his time this season in Double-A Reading, where he posted a 2.06 ERA in 35 innings across 32 appearances out of the bullpen. He recorded 12 saves in 13 opportunities, striking out 47 with a .187 BAA.

McFarlane made four appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, tossing 4.1 shutout innings in four relief appearances, allowing just one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts.

On Sept. 5, for the Phillies, McFarlane tossed a scoreless inning against the Atlanta Braves, throwing all eight of his pitches for strikes. This shutout inning brought his season ERA down to 0.79 in 11.1 innings.

Alex McFarlane has impressed Alec Bohm thus far

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane celebrates the final out in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he struggled in his second outing against the Braves, giving up three earned runs on a three-run home run for Ronald Acuña Jr. Regardless, McFarlane is still pitching to a 2.84 ERA in 13 appearances after throwing a scoreless inning against the Houston Astros on Sept. 9.

Phillies’ corner infielder Alec Bohm spoke about McFarlane and had nothing but positive things to say about the young rookie.

“Dude, I mean, he’s really good,” Bohm said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “I’m glad he’s on our team. I feel like he’s just getting more and more confident every time he gets out there. And that’s going to be huge for us down the stretch.”

It’s going to be essential for Philadelphia to have a solid bullpen down the stretch as the postseason nears. The Phillies allowed 36 total runs in the last two postseasons, 2024 and 2025 combined, with 86% of those runs scoring in the sixth inning or later.

Philadelphia’s rotation is looking dominant and can match up with any other rotation in the league; it’s their bullpen that’s been holding them back. McFarlane could very well be a key, under-the-radar option out of the bullpen.

Alex McFarlane showed great resiliency in bounce back appearance

Sep 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm spoke about the stuff that McFarlane brings to the table.

“I mean, he’s got elite stuff,” Bohm said. “It’s a very talented arm. The more and more that kid can get his feet wet for us and just get comfortable out there is going to be really important.”

Speaking of McFarlane’s performance on Sept. 5, Bohm talked about the impact his success has on him as well as the Phillies’ organization.

“It’s 100, and it’s moving,” Bohm said. “So, yeah. Really happy with what he’s been doing. It’s been cool to see him come up and have success. It’s good for him; it’s good for us; it’s good for everybody.”

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to McFarlane, and Bohm agrees. He is most definitely in the mix to claim a spot in the bullpen in the postseason, especially if he continues the success he’d had in the final few weeks of the regular season.

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