Alex McFarlane Emerging as Go-to Option in Phillies Bullpen

One of the biggest issues that the Philadelphia Phillies have faced in recent years has been their bullpen.

The starting rotation has dominated in playoff games, but when the ball is taken by the relief staff, disaster ensues. Getting the ball into the hands of their All-Star closer Jhoan Duran has proven difficult at times this season.

It has only gotten tougher with Orion Kerkering, one of the most trusted right-handed options in the bullpen, struggling recently. Jonathan Bowlan, who was quickly rising in the pecking order, has given up a run in two out of his last three outings.

With the need for another late-game option, the Phillies have an option emerging in Alex McFarlane. The rookie is quickly becoming one of the most trusted options for interim manager Don Mattingly out of the bullpen.

Alex McFarlane passes major test against Braves

Sep 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s been working his way up, for sure,” Mattingly said of McFarlane, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s throwing the ball well. Nothing not to like at this point.”

The 25-year-old is proving that the moment isn’t too big for him. He was called upon in the biggest spot of his young MLB career against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of a pivotal four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Trailing 3-2 entering the seventh inning, it was McFarlane whose number was called to come in for Cristopher Sanchez, who started the game and pitched six innings. It was a huge spot, looking to keep his team in the game for another late-game comeback, and he answered the bell.

McFarlane faced four batters, allowing a hit to Ronald Acuna Jr., but needed only eight pitches to get through the inning. He got Michael Harris Jr. to ground out to begin the inning on a 100 mph fastball.

.@Plesac19’s five underappreciated relievers:



Alex McFarlane

Didier Fuentes

Sean Newcomb

Erik Miller

Erik Sabrowski pic.twitter.com/VXkEKLPuNi — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 3, 2026

After Acuna hit an infield squibber for his single, Drake Baldwin went down on strikes, swinging through a nasty slider. To end the inning, McFarlane got Ozzie Albies to pop out on the first pitch of the at-bat.

That gives McFarlane 11.1 innings pitched in his Big League career thus far, and he has allowed one earned run. Consistently throwing strikes was one of the challenges the team wanted him to overcome, and he has improved in that regard with each outing; against the Braves, all eight pitches he threw were strikes.

With a 0.79 ERA and 2.48 FIP, the young righty is gaining more and more confidence from Mattingly and the pitching staff each time he takes the mound. It would not be a surprise if more high-leverage opportunities come his way down the stretch in preparation for the playoffs.

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