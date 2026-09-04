Alec Bohm Can Focus on Phillies With Lawsuit Settled

The 2026 MLB season has been a tumultuous one at times for Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, both on and off the field.

On the eve of the regular season beginning, March 25, Bohm filed a lawsuit against his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, alleging financial mismanagement. The lawsuit, “alleged Daniel and Lisa committed financial impropriety while running limited liability companies on his behalf and misrepresented their stakes in those entities,” wrote Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required).

His parents began handling his finances after he was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Bohm alleges that they “invested some of his baseball earnings in the LLCs, used part of the money to pay his expenses and employed “sizeable amounts” for personal use.”

He was seeking $3 million in judgment from his parents and to have $528,618 returned that was placed into a trust which was attached to their Florida counsel in the case. Now, the case has been settled outside of court, bringing an end to what was sometimes an ugly back-and-forth with allegations flying around.

Alec Bohm settles lawsuit with parents

Aug 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) plays against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Zarwin Baum’s Gary DeVito, the terms of the settlement are going to remain confidential. Zarwin Baum was the legal team that Philadelphia’s infielder used throughout the process. There was no other statement other than, “We would hope everybody respects the parties’ privacy.”

It is easy to imagine that the off-field issues with his parents weighed heavily on Bohm and impacted his performance on the field. He got off to a dreadful start this season, producing at a historically poor level.

It could not have come at a worse time because he was playing for his next contract. Set to be a free agent at the end of the season, Bohm was looking to perform at a high level and cash in on a lucrative long-term deal.

Alec Bohm has turned things around on the field

Aug 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his slow start to the season certainly put a dent in those plans, he has been playing at a much higher level recently, improving his stock. Since the All-Star break, Bohm has moved to first place, producing some solid numbers with the glove opposite the hot corner.

His bat has also heated up. In the second half, he has a .314/.373/.444 slash line with nine doubles, three home runs, one triple and 30 RBI in 169 plate appearances. In the first half, he had a .214/.278/.354 slash line in 374 plate appearances.

His turnaround has helped spur the Phillies to more success on the field, as they are right in the mix for the National League East title ahead of a massive four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

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