Phillies May Be Planning Role Change for Key Relief Pitcher

Over the last few years, one of the shortcomings the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled with is their bullpen.

The starting rotation has been dominant, but navigating the later innings has been a challenge. Interim manager Don Mattingly knows he has a legitimate weapon at the end with closer Jhoan Duran, but getting the ball to him has not always been easy.

In an effort to improve that bridge to their All-Star, it sounds like the Phillies are going to make a change to the role of Orion Kerkering, who had been the No. 1 right-handed option in the bullpen for much of the season ahead of Duran.

Kerkering was called upon to pitch the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of a pivotal four-game series. He entered with Philadelphia trailing 3-2, but served up a two-run home run to Mauricio Dubon, which contributed to the change being made.

Phillies preparing role change for Orion Kerkering

Aug 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) walks off the mound after the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think you get to a point where you have to be, you have to pick up on what you see, and maybe change that role a little bit. Still know that he's going to have to get big outs at different times of the game, but I think… I think it's fair to say that you have to pay attention to what's going on,” Mattingly said, via Anthony SanFilippo of OnPattison on X.

While the Phillies are still confident that Kerkering can get important outs for the team down the stretch, this is a necessary change. The 25-year-old has not been the same since the All-Star break, after getting hit hard.

He has made 21 appearances in the second half, pitching 17.2 innings with a 7.64 ERA. 17 runs, 15 earned, have been allowed on 19 hits and nine walks, with 16 strikeouts. In nine of his outings, he has been scored upon.

It sounds like the Phillies are going to change Orion Kerkering’s role in the bullpen.



Here’s Don Mattingly:



“I think you get to a point where you have to be, you have to pick up on what you see, and maybe change that role a little bit. Still know that he's going to have to get… — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) September 5, 2026

Opponents have a .264/.365/.427 slash line against him since the All-Star break after producing only a .172/.293/.299 slash line in 37 innings in the first half.

With Kerkering moving into a new role, likely being used in lower-leverage situations, Philadelphia is going to need other players to step up. The likeliest candidate right now is Alex McFarlane.

The Phillies rookie has been excellent since being called up a few weeks ago. In 11.1 Major League innings, he has allowed one earned run and is showing impressive improvements in his control, throwing strikes more consistently.

Game 1 against the Braves was the biggest outing of McFarlane’s young career, and he made the most of it. He pitched the seventh inning in relief of Cristopher Sanchez and needed only eight pitches to get through the inning, and all eight were strikes.

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