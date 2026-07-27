Angels Slugger is Appealing Buy-Low Option for Phillies at MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies have really struggled in the second half of the season, losing all three series so far. For a team that has World Series aspirations, they need to make some upgrades.

Despite having a lot of momentum entering the All-Star break, the Phillies have yet to be able to get off the ground since. A nine-game homestand figured to present them with a great opportunity to continue to gain ground on the Atlanta Braves, but the team has instead gone in the opposite direction.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching in about a week, Philadelphia has numerous areas that they should be trying to upgrade. Of their needs, help for the pitching staff is likely paramount.

The backend of the rotation has been a bit of a mess, and the bullpen could use some help as well. While that is going to be the priority for the team, they also could use another bat to help solidify the lineup.

As the market starts to take shape, one player who could be a solid addition for the team is Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels.

Adell Could Be Solid Addition

Jul 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates a single in the top of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the potential areas that the Phillies should upgrade if they are seeking help for their lineup, a right-handed hitting outfielder is a good place to start.

Adell fits the bill to fill those needs, but he is having a bit of a down year. So far this season, he has slashed .243/.291/.398 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. While his OPS is below .700, he is still displaying some impressive power with 15 home runs this year.

While the Phillies would love to see him performing like he did last year, this could present them with the chance to buy low on him. Philadelphia doesn’t have the best farm system right now, and if they are going to make multiple moves to improve, they will have to be mindful of how many prospects they are giving up.

Adell could present them with a solid option at a reasonable asking price in terms of a return. Furthermore, with a need in the outfield for next year as well, he is under team control as well.

Overall, while it might not be the most exciting move for the team, Adell does fill the needs that the Phillies are looking for in the lineup. If they added him along with getting some pitching help, they would be in much better shape.