2 MLB Trade Deadline Rentals Phillies Could Target for Outfield

The Philadelphia Phillies’ front office is going to have its work cut out for it this year ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

This is a time of the year that Dave Dombrowski has thrived previously and will be tasked with doing so again. Several needs have to be addressed, with a late-inning bullpen option emerging as the most pressing.

The Phillies also need some starting pitching depth if they are going to catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race; they are getting nothing from Aaron Nola and their No. 5 spot currently.

In the lineup, the team needs a right-handed bat to help balance things out and improve their production against left-handed pitching. Should they be looking for a rental, not a multi-year answer, Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) has named two potential targets: Lane Thomas of the Kansas City Royals and Tyrone Taylor of the New York Mets.

Lane Thomas, Tyrone Taylor would both be great adds for Phillies

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lane Thomas (15) hits a home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Ward of the Baltimore Orioles certainly fits the bill as the kind of outfielder Philadelphia has targeted previously, such as Austin Hays and Harrison Bader. However, he is going to be in high demand and is going to cost a lot more than Thomas and Taylor.

Given the current state of their farm system, if the Phillies can find a bargain for an affordable price, they need to be shopping there.

As Gelb noted, Thomas is someone that Philadelphia has shown interest in previously. They know him well from his time spent with the Washington Nationals. After an incredibly disappointing stretch with the Cleveland Guardians, in which he produced a -0.8 bWAR in 92 games, he has bounced back with the Royals.

Thomas has 0.8 bWAR and is producing against left-handed pitching with a .267/.366/.419 slash line, hitting three home runs and seven doubles in 105 at-bats.

Tyrone Taylor would bring more power to Phillies lineup

Jul 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor (28) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the ability to play all three outfield spots, he could be plugged into the lineup to give either Brandon Marsh or Justin Crawford, two left-handed hitters, a breather against a southpaw starting pitcher.

Taylor could offer a similar profile, albeit with less on-base prowess but a lot more power output. He has a .286/.297/.556 slash line against left-handed pitchers in 63 at-bats, hitting four home runs and five doubles.

In the first series of the second half against the Mets, Taylor was a thorn in the side of the Phillies, going 3-for-6 with a home run, double and walk. Just like Thomas, he provides versatility in where he can be deployed defensively, capable of playing all three spots in the grass.

Trading with a division rival could have some complications, but New York can offer a lot of what Philadelphia needs. The Phillies should look to take full advantage of their impending fire sale as one of the teams that are best suited to cash in assets ahead of the deadline.

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