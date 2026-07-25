Phillies Have Internal Option to Help Solve Bullpen Woes

The second half of the season has not gone according to plan for the Philadelphia Phillies, who dropped the opener to the New York Yankees by a score of 1-0. Despite a lot of success of late, there has to be some concern about how they have performed against some of the top teams in the league.

While the record is still strong for the Phillies, the poor start to the second half of the campaign is a bit concerning. Philadelphia is now at the end of a long homestand, and while they did have to face the Los Angeles Dodgers for three games, this could have been a great stretch for the team to set the tone of the second half.

However, the Phillies have struggled, and there are numerous concerns about the roster. This appears to be a team that needs help in their lineup, starting rotation, and the bullpen.

That is a lot of needs for a team that is expected to be a playoff contender, but it is feasible to address them all. Of the areas to improve, the bullpen has been the one spot under the microscope the most. The injury to Brad Keller was a big blow for the unit, and replacing him will not be easy. However, they do have one relief pitcher who is performing well and could be earning himself an increased role.

Jonathan Bowlan Is Earning Increased Role

Jul 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (52) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the bullpen likely needing a couple of arms, the Phillies would love to see some of their internal options step up. One player that has been doing that is Bowlan.

The right-hander has totaled a 2.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched. He was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals during the offseason and is on track for a career year now.

In July, the 29-year-old really found his groove. This month, he has totaled a 0.96 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts. Those are some impressive numbers for the month, and the right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in the bullpen.

While the Phillies should still be seeking some external upgrades for the bullpen, Bowlan is earning an increased role and should be seen as a legitimate option to bridge the gap to Jhoan Duran at closer.

With just two earned runs allowed in the last two months, Bowlan has quickly emerged for Philadelphia’s bullpen at a time when they need him to.