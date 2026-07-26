Phillies Predicted To Include Fast-Rising Pitching Prospect in Trade

There may not be a team in baseball that needs to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline as much as the Philadelphia Phillies.

The pressure is on Dave Dombrowski, who has several weaknesses to address on the roster if the Phillies want to remain in the playoff picture in the National League. With an aging core, this could be the last run the team makes.

Knowing that is the case, Dombrowski will be aggressive in seeking out upgrades. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the ammunition that he possessed in the past to go out and make a blockbuster acquisition.

The Philadelphia farm system is not ranked very highly. Players at the top have been either injured or ineffective, headlined by shortstop Aidan Miller not yet getting on the field and starting pitcher Andrew Painter struggling mightily.

Ramon Marquez is Phillies best trade chip

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies hat on the field during batting practice before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who could the Phillies use as a centerpiece of a trade package if they don’t want to include a top prospect such as 2025 first-round pick Gage Wood? One player to keep an eye on is another right-handed pitcher: Ramon Marquez.

“Marquez grades well on rival teams’ models, according to analysts with several teams who were granted anonymity to speak freely. He has a plus changeup. He is throwing harder this season. The 20-year-old, who signed as an amateur from Mexico, could project as a mid-rotation starter,” wrote Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).

This is a formula that has been tried and true for Dombrowski in years past. When seeking upgrades in recent years, emerging starting pitchers have been used as the anchor in trade packages.

In 2024, the team acquired Carlos Estevez to help in the bullpen by trading Sam Aldegheri and George Klassen. Last year, it was Mick Abel, albeit he was a higher-rated prospect, to the Minnesota Twins for Jhoan Duran. Going back a few more years, to 2022, Ben Brown was traded to the Chicago Cubs for David Robertson.

Another ELECTRIC start from Phillies prospect Ramon Marquez. A career high 10 strikeouts and 24 WHIFFS!



His line:

5 IP | 1 H | 0 ER | 1 BB | 10 K | 83 pitches



Marquez now has a 1.78 ERA this season. Teams will be asking for him at the deadline, and the Phillies should say no. pic.twitter.com/vQJfvDzNro — FuturePhils (@FuturePhils) July 25, 2026

Something similar could certainly happen this year with Marquez as the featured pitching prospect. He has performed at a very high level thus far this season, raising his stock.

In 11 appearances between Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore, he has a 1.83 ERA across 54 innings with an eye-popping 86 strikeouts and only 18 walks. His 14.3 K/9 ratio is going to stick out for teams as someone with real long-term upside.

How big a return the Phillies can get for him is another question. But he certainly has some value around the league and seems to be their best trade chip outside of unloading players at the very top of the system rankings, such as Miller, whose value is lessened by his injury.

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