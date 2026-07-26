Are Phillies Set For A Platoon With Brandon Marsh Again? Sure Is Looking That Way

PHILADELPHIA -- Brandon Marsh finally got the opportunity to play every day once Don Mattingly took over. Marsh parlayed that chance into an All-Star starter.

The Phillies may be reversing course regarding that everyday player status.

For the third time in the last four games, the Phillies have faced a left-handed starting pitcher. In two of those games, Marsh has sat against the lefty -- including Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees (lefty Ryan Weathers is the starter).

Marsh is out of the lineup and Edmundo Sosa is in. Will the trend continue of Marsh sitting against left-handed pitchers?

Sure is trending in that direction.

"I don't know what you want to call it," said Phillies manager Don Mattingly to Phillies On SI. "But we need to be better against lefties."

Marsh has struggled in the month of July, hitting .156 with 2 HR, 2 RBI, and a .479 OPS. The numbers against lefties are even worse, as Marsh is hitting .105 (2-for-19) with 10 strikeouts to one walk. Marsh doesn't have an extra base hit against a left-handed pitcher with a .255 OPS.

"Obviously you have to look at the numbers at some point," Mattingly said. "It doesn't matter what I believe, because I do believe he's gonna be a guy that's gonna be an everyday guy. For me, it's understanding how to hit lefties.

"Understanding ball movement. Where do you want to hit? How do you want to start? At the big league level, he hasn't had the opportunity to continue to do that."

Marsh is hitting .233 with 3 HR and 11 RBI against left-handing pitching this year, put has a .645 OPS. Sosa hasn't been as strong against lefties either, hitting .250 with 3 HR, 11 RBI and a .704 OPS.

In July, Sosa is hitting .278 with a .628 OPS against lefties. The numbers aren't ideal, but the Phillies are going with the "hotter" of the two bats right now.

"At some point, we're trying to win games," Mattingly said. "I do feel like Marsh is going to be that guy that's going to be in there every day. But right now, it's not showing up."

Is Derek Hill an option?

Jul 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Derek Hill (49) celebrates his home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill has excelled with his bat since arriving in Philadelphia, hitting .290 with an .849 OPS in 28 games. His numbers against lefties aren't strong, hitting .212 with a .621 OPS.

Even though the numbers against lefties are surprising, Hill is hitting .379 with an 1.109 OPS since arriving to the Phillies on June 11.

Hill has platooned with Justin Crawford in center field, but could be platoon with Marsh in left field? Crawford is hitting .333 against lefties since June 1 (6-for-18), getting on base in his limited opportunities.

"I think if you look at all the numbers," Mattingly said. "We're playing him the way we should. Obviously there's days we don't pinch hit for him. For the most part, his career and what it's turned to be,a guy that hits left-handed pitching, plays all three outfield spots. Teams are looking for that guy."

The Phillies will play Hill wherever they see fit. He's finding his way into the lineup more and more.

Platooning with Marsh may be one option.