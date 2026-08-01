Asking Price for Phillies To Acquire Freddy Peralta From Mets Revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies' post-All-Star blues continued on Friday when they dropped a 6-4 decision to the Baltimore Orioles on the road.

While starting pitcher Andrew Painter, who was on the mound for the first time since June 17, gave up just two runs and three hits over six innings, the team's bullpen once again cost it a game.

Reliever Orion Kerkering came in to start the bottom of the seventh inning for Philadelphia and gave up a two-RBI double to Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was pinch-hitting for Yohel Pozo. Overall, he gave up four runs in that inning alone before quickly getting yanked.

Pitching has been an overall problem for the Phillies, as they lack the requisite support around stars Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez to hold leads late in games or prevent the team from falling behind early when neither is the starting pitcher. It has put pressure on the organization to find some sort of solution on the trade market before Monday's Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Can Phillies meet asking price for Freddy Peralta?

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it has interest in acquiring New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta, along with the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays and the Atlanta Braves. The two writers also mentioned what the Mets want in return for the two-time All-Star.

"The New York Mets are asking teams for a top-100 prospect and more in their early conversations with teams about Freddy Peralta, said people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity in exchange for candor."

The bad news for the Phillies is that they don't have a ton of prospects in their farm system who are attractive trade pieces, as their farm system is regarded as weak. Gage Wood, who is currently with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils, is considered someone who has the potential to make an impact in the majors, and he seems to be on the radar of at least one other MLB team.

Outfielder Francisco Renteria, a 17-year-old rookie who is with the Dominican Summer League Phillies, is seen as a gem and could be untouchable as far as the franchise is concerned. But other than that, Philadelphia may be largely bereft of viable trade assets.

Phillies will be hard-presse to meet Mets asking price in competitive market

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta's production has dropped considerably this year. He posted a career-high 2.70 earned run average and a 17-6 record last year, and his 17 wins led the National League. But so far in 2026, he's at a 4.99 ERA and has a 5-9 record.

However, his struggles may have at least something to do with new Mets pitching coach Justin Willard and a change in his mechanics. Perhaps the Phillies could restore him to his old level of play.

Peralta will be a free agent after the conclusion of this season, so perhaps this could be an opportunity to take a flyer on the 30-year-old if the price is right.

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