Phillies Take Another Step in Right Direction Against Left-Handed Pitching

One of the Achilles’ heels that the Philadelphia Phillies have had this season has been hitting against left-handed pitchers. More specifically, their right-handed batters are not stepping up in what are supposed to be advantageous positions.

Overall, the Phillies needed better production against southpaws. Most of it was being buoyed by left-handed batters performing at a high level against same-handed hurlers. While the left-handed hitters are still performing at a high level, it was encouraging to see how well the righties did against New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson.

Trea Turner drew a walk in his first at-bat against Peterson and singled in his second. Alec Bohm had a single in his first at-bat, as did Edmundo Sosa.

It was certainly nice to see some of the right-handed batters produce against a southpaw, but it was the left-handed hitters who were providing the biggest blows to stake Philadelphia to an early lead.

Phillies found success against David Peterson

Jun 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher David Peterson (23) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the bottom of the second inning, Bryson Stott, a lefty, got things started with a single after Derek Hill led the inning off, grounding out to shortstop. Turner would follow with a walk, setting the table for Kyle Schwarber to launch his MLB-leading 29th home run of the season.

After that, Bryce Harper would hit a double, but be stranded on second base after Bohm and Sosa flew out to center field and grounded out to shortstop, respectively.

The 5-0 lead after two innings was more than enough support for Zack Wheeler, who wasn’t his normal sharp self, but did more than enough to help get the Phillies their second consecutive victory over their National League East rivals to win the series.

There's hot and then there's whatever Kyle is doing right now



🗳️ https://t.co/cdVTjmanhF pic.twitter.com/btcjnHiGFj — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 22, 2026

There is still plenty of work to do when it comes to figuring out left-handed pitching. Peterson did settle down after the shaky start, retiring the last eight batters he faced in a row with three strikeouts.

J.T. Realmuto didn’t record a hit in either of his at-bats against Peterson, as his struggles with the bat present both immediate and long-term concerns for the franchise.

It makes all the sense in the world why Dave Dombrowski is on the hunt for help in the outfield, and preferably a right-handed impact bat. If he could acquire both in one player, it would be a huge boost to the team’s lineup.

But, as long as Schwarber and Harper are mashing the ball in the fashion that they have been recently, they can cover up for some of the team’s deficiencies offensively.

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