Breaking Down Phillies' Magic Number Heading Into Game 2 of Series Against Astros

As the middle of September approaches, the Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some excellent baseball of late. Due to their success, clinching a playoff berth is right around the corner.

Following a split in their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies proved that they could be a contender in the National League. While it would have been nice for them to win the series, a split against the NL East leaders was impressive.

In the series, the starting rotation for Philadelphia was on display. This is a group that came into the year as one of the best on paper in baseball, but had some struggles. However, as the team approaches the stretch run, things are really clicking now.

Getting Zack Wheeler seemingly right after a bad month of August is key for the long-term success of the team and will determine what their ceiling is for October. Also, the backend of the rotation has been far improved with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter pitching well.

On Tuesday, the Phillies kicked off their series against the Houston Astros, but were unable to come away with the win. Now, as they enter Wednesday, their magic number sits at 14.

Philadelphia Still Heading in Right Direction

Sep 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it would have been nice to start off the series with a win, the Phillies are still in strong shape. As the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to battle for the final wild card spot, these teams losing is good for Philadelphia and helps their magic number go down.

Now, as the series continues on with Houston, the Phillies are hoping to bounce back in the second game of the series. Philadelphia is still just four games behind the Braves in the NL East and also still holds a half-game lead on the Chicago Cubs for the first wild card spot.

Positioning in both of these races is important for the Phillies, and getting home-field advantage one way or another in the first round would be ideal.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia will be sending star left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to the mound against Hunter Brown. This is a great matchup on paper, and this will not be an easy game for the Phillies against a good pitcher in Brown.

Hopefully, Sanchez will be able to provide them with an ace-caliber performance, and their magic number can continue to head in the right direction.