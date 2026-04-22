Brewers Make Sense for Phillies Slugger in Potential Trade

With the Philadelphia Phillies struggling, a need to shake things up could be coming for the team. While they will be seeking to improve and contend, they could elect to part ways with some struggling players as well.

It has not been an ideal start to the season for Philadelphia. For a team that has World Series aspirations this year, they have really struggled to begin the campaign. While the team might still be without Zack Wheeler, this is a roster that has a lot of talent and some big names that are underperforming.

Of the reasons why they are struggling, it has to be the offense that is the main cause, especially of late. This is a unit that features two of the best in baseball with Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, but they aren’t getting the help that they need. With many players struggling, the lineup looks very short, and it has been easy to navigate around the top two players.

One of the players who has really struggled is Alec Bohm. The former All-Star hasn’t done much at the plate this season, and his struggles have had a negative impact on the batting order. As a free agent at the end of the season, the two will likely be parting ways. However, the team could look to move him as well in a trade to try to get something of value in return for him.

Milwaukee Brewers Could Be Option for Bohm

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If the Brewers are going to be a contender, improving third base seems like a position that they will have to address. So far, the combination of Luis Rengifo and David Hamilton hasn't been great.

Even though the numbers for Bohm aren’t good, he has been a solid player in the past and an All-Star as recently as 2024. Due to his struggles with the Phillies, perhaps it is a change of scenery that is needed to help revitalize his career a bit.

As a free agent at the end of the year and a slugger who is currently struggling, it would not cost the Brewers much to acquire Bohm from the Phillies. For Philadelphia, this would be a deal that would send a bit of a message to the rest of the team and also clear a path for Aidan Miller to get called up when he is healthy.

With Edmundo Sosa having a better season than Bohm so far, the Phillies could use him as the starter at the position while they weigh potential replacement options as well.