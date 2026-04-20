Creating Hypothetical Trade Proposal for Phillies to Land Isaac Parades From Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a terrible start to the season and perhaps in need of shaking things up early on.

It has been a really poor start to the season for the Phillies. This is a team that has lost their last four series and lost all three of their series at home on a nine-game homestand.

Given the team's very high expectations, the slow start is a bit concerning. Furthermore, what makes it more concerning is that some of the areas that have not done well are ones that the team failed to address during the winter.

This was a team that needed an impact bat from the right-hand side of the plate. They ultimately were able to sign outfielder Adolis Garcia, but he is off to a slow start and hasn’t performed well in recent years.

Struggles against left-handed pitching have been a noticeable issue, and the offense overall has not played well. With that being said, one player who could make a lot of sense for them to pursue is Isaac Paredes from the Houston Astros. While it wouldn't be cheap to acquire him, here is a hypothetical proposal that could get a deal done.

Phillies Receive: Isaac Paredes

Astros Receive: Alec Bohm, Gage Wood, Ramon Marquez

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Phillies get their man to help fill a need at third base while also improving the lineup. Unfortunately, Bohm has not played well for the team, and moving him in this deal would undoubtedly please some people.

However, it is the two young pitchers that would be featured for Houston, with both Gage Wood and Ramon Marquez being talented prospects. The Astros have had some struggles to start the season, and after years of success, appear to be doing a bit of a retooling.

Adding some young arms along with Bohm could make sense to help them replenish their farm system a bit, and also have a major league player in the veteran infielder.

For Philadelphia, Paredes checks a lot of boxes for the team and could be exactly what they need in the middle of their order. Unfortunately, production from the right side of the plate has been hard to come by, and with their best two hitters being left-handed, they have struggled against southpaws.

While there is still a long way to go before the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies are in need of a spark soon, and adding a player of the caliber of Paredes could be exactly what they need.