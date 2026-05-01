Chase Shugart Accomplished Rare Phillies Feat in Giants Doubleheader

It was all hands on deck for the Philadelphia Phillies when they took on the San Francisco Giants in a split doubleheader on April 30.

Their game set for April 29 was postponed by Mother Nature, delaying the Phillies’ attempt to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. March 31 through April 4 was the last time they had a winning streak, losing six consecutive series.

That was, until they won Game 1 of the doubleheader, 3-2. The series losing streak, that coincidentally started against the Giants, was now over. Chase Shugart, who threw four pitches to record the final out of the top of the ninth inning, was credited with the win after Justin Crawford's walk-off.

Just a few hours later, Shugart was called upon again, putting him in line to accomplish a rare feat in a day that was full of them. He pitched the top of the 10th inning and had to work a little more this time around, throwing 16 pitches and allowing one hit but keeping the game tied.

Chase Shugart accomplished rare feat winning both doubleheader games

Mar 12, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Chase Shugart (55) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“I’m a little riled up,” Shugart said, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “Just a big moment in a big spot. And I feel like that's my first time in a big moment like that.”

In the bottom of the 10th, Alec Bohm hit a sac fly that played Adolis Garcia as the winning run, giving Shugart his second victory of the day. As shared by the official X account of Philadelphia, he is only the third player in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to earn a win in both games of a doubleheader.

That wasn’t the only rare feat that he accomplished by winning both games of a doubleheader. He is the first pitcher since Brian Duensing with the Minnesota Twins to win two games on the same day.

The Twins hurler accomplished the feat on Aug. 9, 2013. Shugart is the first Phillies pitcher to accomplish the two wins in one day feat since Terry Adams did it on Sept. 21, 2002.

Last night, Chase Shugart became the third Phillies pitcher in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to earn the win in both games of a doubleheader. 👏 pic.twitter.com/aiDpwdXAbX — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 1, 2026

Shugart wasn’t even aware of the significance of what he had just accomplished until someone told him after the game what Duensing and Adams did.

“I mean, that’s a sick list to be a part of,” he said.

July 31, 1983, was the last time that a team won both games of a doubleheader via a walk-off, with the same pitcher being credited with the victory in both contests. Jesse Orosco did it for the New York Mets, who defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates that day.

Shugart almost certainly earned a day off as Philadelphia starts a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on the road, looking to keep the positive momentum going.