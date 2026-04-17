Phillies Don't Have Much Going Right So Far This Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have been struggling quite a bit of late and now sit under the .500 mark through 18 games. With this being a fairly decent sample size early on, some areas of concern are starting to become clear. Unfortunately, there are many at this point.

With a losing record at this stage of the season and the team losing three straight series, including two at home, there has understandably not been too much going right for Philadelphia.

This is a team with some high expectations coming into the year, but so far, they have not lived up to them. While it is still early and things can change quickly in baseball, that time has to come soon.

With a massive series coming up against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies snapping out of their funk would be ideal against a division rival. Games against the Braves could be very important come September, with them expected to be in the mix for the division crown. Now, with struggles in multiple areas, Philadelphia has a number of things to fix.

Phillies Don’t Have Much Going Right

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With Philadelphia ranking in the bottom half of the league in many areas, there are multiple ways for the team to improve. So far, the offense has taken the bulk of the blame and rightfully so.

When looking at the lineup, there are a few players who are performing well, and a major issue for them has come from the right side of the plate. While Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Brandon Marsh are playing well, they haven’t received good play yet from Trea Turner, Adolis Garcia, or Alec Bohm. The lineup being uneven has resulted in struggles, and the team has not been good against left-handed pitching.

Furthermore, while the offense has not lived up to expectations so far, neither has the pitching staff. The starting rotation has had two pitchers not performing well, with both Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker sporting an ERA above 7.00 currently.

While Walker not being great isn’t too much of a surprise, Luzardo is expected to be a key member of the unit going forward. Currently, they rank 26th in team ERA, which is really poor considering the talent they have. With Zack Wheeler expected back soon, hopefully, he will be able to provide a jolt for the group.

Overall, with both the pitching staff and the lineup ranking in the bottom half in major categories, it should come as no surprise to see the team struggling. There is plenty of talent to turn things around, but it has to start soon.