Phillies Have Two Prospects Who Broke Into Top 10 Rankings

Two of the Philadelphia Phillies’ top prospects coming into 2026, starting pitcher Andrew Painter and center fielder Justin Crawford, broke spring training with the Major League team on Opening Day and have graduated from prospect status.

That has opened the door for a few other prospects to start moving up the organization’s top 10 rankings. Still in the No. 1 spot is shortstop Aidan Miller, who is battling a back ailment and has yet to play this season.

It will be interesting to see how long he holds onto that spot with right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, the team’s first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, making a charge up the rankings. He isn’t the only player whose arrow is pointing up.

The Phillies have two new prospects who have broken into the top 10. One of them is outfielder Griffin Burkholder, a 2024 second-round pick of the franchise out of Freedom High School in Chantilly, Virginia.

Griffin Burkholder, Ramon Marquez move up Phillies prospect rankings

Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Freedom High School outfielder Griffin Burkholder during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He was unranked in the previous top 10 shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, but is now in the No. 7 spot. The ascension has been earned, with the talented outfielder earning the Hitter of the Month Award in May.

Burkholder is having a stellar campaign with Single-A Clearwater, adapting well in his second year as a pro. He has produced a .281/.397/.455 slash line with three home runs, 10 doubles and one triple.

Through 31 games and 147 plate appearances, he has also added 18 RBI and nine stolen bases, showcasing a unique blend of power and speed.

Joining him in the top 10 of the rankings for the first time is right-handed pitcher Ramon Marquez. Like Burkholder, his recent performance was highlighted by the team, as he was named Co-Pitcher of the Month for May along with Alex McFarlane.

Congratulations to our Players of the Month for May!



Hitter of the Month: Griffin Burkholder

Co-Pitchers of the Month: Ramon Marquez and Alex McFarlane pic.twitter.com/6zBPkiMzab — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) June 5, 2026

Marquez, who was signed as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2025, out of Mexico, has quickly established himself as a high-upside arm in the organization. Only 20 years old, he has shown an incredible increase in production in 2026 compared to his debut in 2025.

Through five outings and 24 innings pitched, he has a 1.50 ERA with an eye-popping 41 strikeouts while facing only 93 batters. That comes out to a truly elite 44.1% strikeout rate and 15.4 K/9.

He isn’t sacrificing any control to rack up those strikeouts either. Only seven walks have been issued, resulting in an impressive 2.6 BB/9 ratio. Opponents aren’t doing much damage against him, logging only 13 hits against him.