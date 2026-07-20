Cristopher Sanchez Looking To Keep Dominating at Home Against Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies have received some incredible performances from starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez throughout the first half of the 2026 MLB regular season.

It is partly why he was selected to be the starter for the National League in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. However, a trend has developed through the first few months of the season, with Sanchez being much more comfortable at his home field, Citizens Bank Park, than anywhere else.

And the talented lefty will be looking to keep that trend up in a measuring stick series for the Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After losing two out of three games to the New York Mets in their first series of the second half, Philadelphia will be looking to take down the two-time defending World Series champions.

Having Sanchez on the mound to kick the series off is about as good as it gets for the Phillies. When pitching at Citizens Bank Park this season, he has produced numbers normally only seen in a video game.

Cristopher Sanchez has wild splits this season

Jun 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) walks off the field after the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He made 11 starts in the first half at home and was unhittable. Sanchez had a 7-1 record with a 0.86 ERA and 0.932 WHIP in 73 innings. He allowed only 50 hits total, with two of them being home runs, while issuing 18 walks, resulting in 10 runs being scored, seven of which were earned.

Opponents have had no answer for him, producing a measly .188/.242/.241 slash line in 286 plate appearances. When pitching at home, he is a Cy Young Award favorite; on the road, he is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Sanchez has made nine starts away from Citizens Bank Park this season, and the results have not been great. He has a 4-3 record to go along with a 4.97 ERA and 1.528 WHIP in 54.1 innings with 59 strikeouts.

Opposing batters have teed off on him when pitching on the road to the tune of a .330/.351/.526 slash line, which includes 10 home runs. His tOPS+ and sOPS+ allowed are both through the roof at 161 and 138.

Sanchez hasn’t given up more than two earned runs in any of his starts at Citizens Bank Park, but in seven of his nine starts on the road, he has given up at least two earned runs, including four where he was charged with 4+ earned runs.

On July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, he surrendered nine earned runs, more than he has in his 11 starts at home combined.

Whatever the reason may be for such lopsided splits, the Phillies coaching staff has to help him dial in. He is going to have to perform on the road at points in 2026 if Philadelphia is going to challenge for a World Series title.

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