Cubs Slugger Could Be Perfect Trade Target for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to play excellent baseball, and the team is now firmly in the playoff picture.

After being 10 games under .500 to start the season, the quick turnaround for the Phillies has been really impressive. There was plenty of reason to be concerned about how the team was playing to start the year, and them being a playoff contender now is an impressive turnaround.

Philadelphia had the worst run differential in the league at one point, but they have been able to be one of the best teams in the league since the start of May. Coming into the campaign, the Phillies were expected to be a contender like normal, and now they look like one.

Even though the team is playing well, they are in need of some help. The batting order has had their fair share of struggles this season and a recent injury to Adolis Garcia that will keep him out for the year has only further increased that need. With a need for improvements, the team will certainly be looking for help before the trade deadline.

As the Phillies look to make upgrades, one player who could be an option for them is Chicago Cubs right fielder, Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki Is a Strong Fit

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

As a right fielder who is a right-handed hitter, Suzuki might be one of the best potential fits for the team this summer. The Chicago Cubs have had a strange season and are no longer living up to some high expectations that they had to start the year.

If they continue to struggle, there is certainly a scenario in which they become sellers, and with Suzuki being in the final season of his contract, he would be a logical player to move.

So far this campaign, he has slashed .261/.349/.440 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI. For the last three seasons, he has been able to total an OPS over .800, and he could be exactly what they are looking for.

Due to him being a rental, the price to acquire him would be reasonable, and that is a good thing considering the team’s farm system isn’t overly strong right now.

Overall, the Phillies are certainly in need of some help for their lineup, and now they have a clear need in right field as well. While the Cubs will be hoping to be a contender, if they fall out of the race, Suzuki is a great target.