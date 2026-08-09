Dave Dombrowski Excited for What New Phillies Reliever Brings

The Philadelphia Phillies made several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline to upgrade the team for the stretch run of the season.

Their biggest move was with the San Francisco Giants. Second baseman Luis Arraez was the headliner, but he isn’t coming to the City of Brotherly Love alone. Along with the talented hitter, the Phillies made an upgrade to their bullpen.

Right-handed relief pitcher Caleb Kilian was also part of the package Philadelphia received in exchange for two right-handed pitching prospects: Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair. He is someone whom president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is very excited to have on the squad.

“Kilian, we like a great deal,” Dombrowski said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “A lot of comparisons from our own people to an acquisition of a Bowlan at the time. Somebody that we really like his arm. We think we can do some things with him.”

Caleb Kilian has some upside for Phillies to unlock

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Caleb Kilian (56) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The comparison to Jonathan Bowlan is one that should excite Phillies fans. Acquired in the offseason from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for veteran Matt Strahm, it is a deal that Philadelphia has very clearly won.

Strahm was recently designated for assignment by the Royals after producing an ugly 7.32 ERA and -1.3 bWAR. Bowlan has been on the opposite end of the spectrum for the Phillies, working his way into being one of the most trusted arms out of the bullpen for interim manager Don Mattingly.

He has already produced a career-best 1.1 bWAR, pitching to a 2.88 ERA across 43 appearances and 40.2 innings pitched with 51 strikeouts. In the midst of a career season, Bowlan is under team control through 2031, looking like a legitimate building block for his bullpen.

Kilian could certainly turn into something similar for the franchise. While the early returns have not been positive, he is someone who comes to town with some late-game experience, recording eight saves with the Giants before the trade.

Newly acquired RHP Caleb Kilian has a slider with a 42.6% whiff rate and a 36.7% K rate. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/OWXqyRs9kt — SleeperPhillies (@SleeperPhillies) August 3, 2026

In his last two appearances with Philadelphia, Kilian has surrendered six runs, five of which were earned, in 1.1 innings of work. He surrendered only two hits but walked three and gave up one long ball.

One thing the Phillies are likely going to try and fix is his slider. It has been hit hard throughout the year, but adjusting that breaking ball is something the Philadelphia staff has excelled at recently.

Throwing strikes consistently is something he has to improve, which will be the task pitching coach Caleb Cotham has to help get the most out of Kilian’s arsenal.

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