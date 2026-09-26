Don Mattingly Reveals Aaron Nola Workload on 2-Days Rest

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a must-win situation heading into the second game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After losing the opener 2-0 on Friday night, it is all hands on deck for Saturday, with the Arizona Diamondbacks breathing down their neck in the standings. As a result, an unprecedented move is being made by the Phillies.

Game 161 was always going to be a bullpen game for Philadelphia. But a familiar face will be taking the mound to start the game. Aaron Nola will be taking the ball on just two days of rest, as he threw 88 pitches in his start on Sept. 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Philadelphia needs to figure out a way to get 27 outs and a victory. Nola is going to start that journey, but how much can the team count on him providing on such short notice? Interim manager Don Mattingly detailed what the plan is for the veteran righty.

How much will Aaron Nola pitch for Phillies on short rest?

Sep 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, the plan is for Nola to throw 40-50 pitches, maybe more, maybe less. The team is going to see how far they can push him on what would normally be a bullpen day for him in normal circumstances.

“If anybody’s built for this, it’s probably Nola,” Mattingly said. “He is a guy who is more old school than anybody.”

This speaks volumes to the current state of the Phillies pitching staff and bullpen. There aren’t many relievers that Mattingly trusts at this point, creating such a tough situation to navigate.

It will be interesting to see what the game plan is after Nola. Last night in Game 1 against the Rays, it was star closer Jhoan Duran who pitched the eighth inning after Cristopher Sanchez went seven. Tim Mayza threw the final frame.

The Phillies will see how far they can push Aaron Nola on two days’ rest, Don Mattingly said. He could throw 40-50 pitches. Maybe more. Maybe less.



“If anybody’s built for this, it’s probably Nola,” Mattingly said. “He is a guy who is more old school than anybody.” — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 26, 2026

If a save situation emerges, it is hard to imagine Mattingly not going to Duran for a second day in a row because the team desperately needs a victory. Alex McFarlane will almost certainly have his number called at some point on Saturday, as well as the second most trusted relief pitcher at this point.

Jose Urquidy, who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox last week, was excellent in his debut against the New York Mets, throwing 4.2 shutout innings.

Someone is going to have to step up behind Nola because there aren’t many relievers who are throwing the ball well right now. Brooks Raley, a trade deadline acquisition, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 19. Jonathan Bowlan hasn’t pitched since Sept. 17, and Orion Kerkering was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

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