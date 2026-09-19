Phillies Received Everything They Wanted From Jose Urquidy

The Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitching rotation was dealt a massive blow when Jesus Luzardo had to be placed on the injured list with stiffness in his left throwing shoulder.

He was scratched from a scheduled start last weekend against the Atlanta Braves, which meant a bullpen game was needed. Tim Mayza started off well, throwing three shutout innings, before Brooks Raley surrendered the lead in a loss.

In desperate need of a fresh arm to help eat innings with Luzardo sidelined, the Phillies went outside of the organization for some help. They claimed Jose Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox just a few days after he was designated for assignment. To make room for him, Philadelphia optioned left-handed pitcher Kyle Backhus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Barely 24 hours after the Phillies claimed him, Urquidy was being thrown right into the fire. Luzardo’s turn in the rotation came up Friday night against the Mets, and another bullpen game was on deck with Andrew Painter set to take the ball on Saturday.

Jose Urquidy stepped up big time for Phillies

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Urquidy (70) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayza took the ball first, and things didn’t go well. He gave up three runs on three hits and one walk, recording only one out, pushing Urquidy into the game much earlier than anticipated. The unexpected mid-inning entrance didn’t negatively impact the veteran righty, who responded as well as the team could have hoped.

In desperate need of someone eating innings, Urquidy did exactly that. He got out of the first inning without any more damage and put together four more strong innings, keeping Philadelphia in the game after Mayza’s struggles.

Overall, Urquidy threw 4.2 innings, allowing five hits and striking out six. He did everything interim manager Don Mattingly could have hoped for, giving the Phillies a chance to win the game, which they ultimately lost 6-3.

Despite the loss, Philadelphia’s bullpen was saved, for the most part, from being overtaxed. After Urquidy was lifted from the game, Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks were the only other pitchers to take the mound.

LUCE URQUIDY EN DEBUT CON FILIS



El mazatleco José Urquidy debutó con la franela de los @Phillies y lo hizo con un sólido relevo de 4.2 innings, sin carrera, cinco hits y seis ponches ante los @Mets.



Urquidy entró a relevar con las bases llenas y un out en la primera entrada, y,… pic.twitter.com/a2f4er0wh2 — Beisbolpuro (@Beisbolpuro) September 19, 2026

That means all of Mattingly’s best options in the bullpen, such as Alex McFarlane, Jonathan Bowlan, Jose Alvarado, Raley and Jhoan Duran, are all available for Saturday’s game.

Urquidy deserves a lot of credit for how he performed in such a tough situation. Showing up to a brand-new team in the midst of a playoff race and throwing as well as he did is no small task, but he made it look easy.

He will likely make at least one more appearance with the Phillies when Luzardo’s turn in the rotation is set to come up again. Not eligible for the playoffs, Philadelphia has to be thankful for everything Urquidy is going to give them to get to the finish line.