Phillies Adjust Lineup, Starting Aaron Nola on 2-Day Rest

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a tough predicament heading into the second-to-last game of their regular season.

With a Magic Number of two, they are in a must-win situation in Game 2 of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, they are in a brutal spot because Jesus Luzardo is on the injury list, meaning a bullpen game will happen again.

With it being all hands on deck, the Phillies are taking an unorthodox approach to finding a way to navigate 27 outs. Aaron Nola, who threw 88 pitches in his start on Wednesday, is going to start the bullpen affair for the team.

The team has been limiting the veteran’s work since his start, knowing they might have to use him this weekend. He will take the ball first, and it is anyone’s guess who will be the next pitcher interim manager Don Mattingly turns to.

Aaron Nola starting on two-days rest for Phillies with lineup change

Sep 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his performance last week, Jose Urquidy could certainly be called upon again. He threw 4.2 shutout innings against the New York Mets in his debut last week after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Mattingly has also made a change to the team’s lineup. With the loss of second baseman Luis Arraez and a dormant offense, a change has been needed and is finally coming.

Aaron Nola is starting tonight on two days’ rest. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 26, 2026

Shockingly, shortstop Trea Turner is moving back to the leadoff spot despite his underwhelming performance all season and especially in September. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is back to the No. 2 spot.

Bryce Harper remains at No. 3, but he isn’t playing right field. He is being moved back to first base, with Mattingly going with the alignment the team used extensively before Arraez was acquired from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the deadline.

Alec Bohm is batting cleanup and playing third base. Next in the order is Bryson Stott, who is back to the keystone, playing second base. Taking over in right field is Bryan De La Cruz, who is in the No. 6 spot.

Batting seventh and playing left field is Brandon Marsh. Catcher J.T. Realmuto is behind him at No. 8, and rounding out the lineup is Justin Crawford, who is batting ninth and playing center field.

That group will be looking to create some positive momentum against Griffin Jax, who is starting for the Rays. He has been excellent recently, allowing one run in his last three starts, with two consecutive outings of five shutout innings.

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