How Justin Crawford Is Coming Into His Own in Rookie Season for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford has figured out how to hit at the Major League level. The last two-and-a-half months have backed up that claim.

Since June 1, Crawford has hit .303 in 152 at-bats for the Phillies. Only one player on the team has a higher batting average in that stretch, and that's Bryson Stott at .304.

Crawford isn't going to be a player with a high OPS. That's not his game, nor what Philadelphia is asking him to do. The Phillies have eased Crawford into a role at the bottom of the lineup since he made his debut on Opening Day, and he's getting on base to give the top of the lineup opportunities to drive him in.

“I’ve said all year long. Craw’s had a good face, all the time," said Philadelphia interim manager Don Mattingly. "He hasn’t looked like he got down, or dragging himself around. He continued with his work. He’s stayed with his routines, from his standpoint of doing his work daily — making adjustments. He’s handled everything really well. I think he’s gotten better in CF.

“For a rookie, he’s handled everything as good as everybody I’ve seen.”

Justin Crawford had to overcome brutal start with Phillies

Aug 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) runs the bases for a double during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first two months have not been kind to Crawford, part of the growing pains as a rookie in the big leagues.

Crawford hit .234 in his first 53 games in the Big Leagues, as the Phillies relegated him to a platoon role with the likes of Steward Berroa and Dylan Moore early in the season. The Phillies traded for Derek Hill to platoon with Crawford, who was still struggling at the time of the trade.

This platoon has worked, but Crawford has earned the bulk of the playing time thanks to his ability to get on base. The rookie has essentially taken over the everyday role in center field, hitting .391 with a 1.010 OPS in August. He has seven RBI in nine games.

“It’s been for a while right?" Mattingly said on Crawford's hitting. "The changes he’s made is just shortening up a little bit. You’re starting to see him get to pitches, just shortening his route a little bit.

“His eyes seem to be, he’s not chasing as much, understanding where he’s at in the order. How they’re pitching him a bit more. He’s getting better and better. "

Justin Crawford stepping up in clutch for Phillies

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) reacts after hitting an infield single during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford's improvements have given the Philadelphia offense much-needed speed on the base paths and timely hitting. He's batting .316 with runners in scoring position and .341 with two outs with runners in scoring position. In "high leverage" situations, Crawford is hitting .321.

"You can see Craw’s a confident player," Mattingly said. "Even though he’s not getting his hits, it’s gonna bother him to the point where he’s making small adjustments, but it’s not gonna bother him to the point he thinks he can’t play here.

“I think that’s the biggest difference with players that believe in themselves and they know they can make the adjustments.”

Crawford has improved against left-handed pitchers, which was the reason the Phillies were platooning him earlier in the season. Since June 1, he is hitting .364 against left-handed pitching -- the highest on the team (even though it's only 22 at-bats).

Craw throws on the triple goggles 👌 pic.twitter.com/PkvLNAURFB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 9, 2026

So what's the next step in Crawford's development?

“For me, just controlling the zone and understanding how they’re pitching to him," Mattingly said. "Gotta swing at strikes. Understand the chase (rate). What’s my game planning like?

“I think the progression is just gonna continue.”

Philadelphia is liking where Crawford is heading. He's done what they have asked for in his rookie season, continuing to develop into a key part of this offense going forward.

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