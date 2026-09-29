How to Watch Game 1 of Phillies vs. Braves in NL Wild Card Round: Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Atlanta Braves. Even though it wasn’t a great end to the season, the Phillies will have a chance to make a run in October.

It has been a weird season for the Phillies, who started off the campaign with a (9-19) record and made a managerial change. Don Mattingly took over as the interim manager, and the team turned things around.

While it looked like the team was going to make the postseason with relative ease, a lot of struggles in September resulted in the team needing to win Game 162 to make it to the playoffs. Fortunately, Zack Wheeler was able to deliver a big-time performance, and Philadelphia clinched their spot.

Now, the team will be facing a familiar foe in the Braves on Tuesday. Unlike the ups and downs of Philadelphia, Atlanta has pretty much been able to go wire-to-wire in the division and will come into this season looking to replicate their regular season success against the Phillies. With the postseason kicking off on Tuesday, he’s how to watch Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Who: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Tuesday, September 29th, 2:00 PM EST

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Television: NBC/Peacock

Radio: 94 WIP, 106.1 Rumba, National ESPN Radio

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Game 1 set to go, the Braves are going to be deploying their ace, Chris Sale, as expected. The veteran left-hander is still one of the best in the game, and this matchup will be a tough one for the Phillies.

While Philadelphia has performed better against lefties compared to earlier in the season, Sale is one of the best in the business. One potential advantage that the Phillies might have is that they have seen him twice in September and should be fairly comfortable with what they are going to see.

For Philadelphia, their plan on the mound is going to be a bit fluid this series. Due to the team needing to use Wheeler in the last game of the season, they are going to be opening the game with Jesus Luzardo, and then it’s expected to be Andrew Painter following him.

With some uncertainty about how long Luzardo might go, it will be interesting to see how the Phillies will be able to manage this game. If the Phillies were to be able to steal Game 1, they would be in an excellent position to advance.