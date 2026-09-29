Three Reasons Why Phillies Can Beat Braves in Wild Card Round

The Philadelphia Phillies were finally able to clinch a playoff spot in Game 162, and they will be facing off against the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Round.

Following an up-and-down season for the Phillies, they are exactly where they expected to be in the MLB Postseason. Philadelphia was a team that came into the season with high expectations and, despite a slow start, was able to rally after they switched managers.

Now, for a team that has been in the playoffs for five straight seasons, the goal is to win it all. The Phillies will be entering the series against the Braves with an aging core of talent, and how many more opportunities this group will have is uncertain.

Furthermore, with all of the games being in Atlanta, the Phillies will be challenged. However, despite the Braves being the better team in the regular season, there are reasons to believe that Philadelphia can win.

Recent Success in Postseason

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Braves might have had the edge on the Phillies during the regular season this year, it has been Philadelphia who has been better in a couple of recent postseason matchups.

The last two times these teams have met in the playoffs, it has been the Phillies being victorious with 3-1 series wins in the NLDS. While that was back in 2022 and 2023 and the rosters are a little different, a lot of that core is still in place for both teams.

Perhaps when October rolls around, the Phillies have an edge on the Braves when they face off head-to-head. Furthermore, Philadelphia has also reached the NLCS the last two times they have played the Braves in the postseason.

Starting Pitching Still an Advantage

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Phillies might not have Zack Wheeler scheduled for a start in this series, it would be shocking not to see him in some capacity in Game 3 if needed.

Furthermore, while Jesus Luzardo isn’t going to be able to give them the length he has as a starter all season, he is back and being used as an opener in Game 1. Following him will be Andrew Painter, who has been much better in the second half of the year and is more than capable of putting together a good outing based on how he has performed in August and September.

Offense Has To Come Alive Eventually

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the offense for the Phillies has not performed well across the board in September. This was a group that ranked in the bottom half of the league in many key categories in the final month, and that is a main reason for their struggles.

However, despite not performing well in September and down the stretch, the team scored seven runs in the final game of the season, and perhaps that will be a sign of things to come.

Getting star players like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber going will be key, and if they get hot, Philadelphia can contend with anyone.