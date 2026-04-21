How to Watch Jesus Luzardo vs Cubs: Preview, Television, Live Stream, Radio

As the Philadelphia Phillies headed into their series against the Chicago Cubs, things had not been going well. Unfortunately, their losing streak was extended on Monday with yet another loss.

It has been a disastrous start for the Phillies this season. The team is now 8-13, with six straight losses. While there are multiple areas to blame for the struggles, the main reason for the loss lately has been their offense.

This is a unit that is averaging less than two runs per game during their six-game losing streak, and something needs to change. There is too much talent in the lineup for the Phillies to be struggling as much as they have been.

With Philadelphia losing four straight series now, the game on Tuesday is needed if they are going to snap this streak. However, things aren’t going well for the team, and they are going to need to find some sort of spark to get them going. Here’s how to watch the matchup on Tuesday.

Who: Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs

When: April 21, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Television: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup:

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for the Phillies as they once again try to snap their losing streak will be Jesus Luzardo. It has not been a good start to the season for the talented left-hander, but there is reason to believe that despite three bad starts out of four this year, he can turn it around.

Overall, he has totaled a 1-3 record and 7.94 ERA. While the numbers don’t look great, he has generated a lot of strikeouts. In 22.2 innings, he has totaled 30 strikeouts, and there is reason to believe that he will bounce back. In his last start against the Cubs, he likely hit his low point, allowing eight runs on 12 hits. Hopefully, he will have learned from that start and made some adjustments.

On the mound for the Cubs will be southpaw Shota Imanaga. Southpaws have been really good against the Phillies, and Imanaga was fantastic against them last week. In the win, he totaled 11 strikeouts and made the Philadelphia offense look bad.

The right-handed hitters for the Phillies need to get better if things are going to turn around for the team. This will once again not be an easy matchup for Philadelphia as they stare a seven-game losing streak in the face.