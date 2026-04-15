How to Watch Phillies in Series Finale vs Cubs: Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in their series finale, seeking a win.

It has not been an ideal start to the season for the Phillies, who will be entering the game with an 8-9 record. For a team that is expected to be a contender in the National League, it has not been an ideal start.

Of the concerns early on for the team, the struggles of the lineup are undoubtedly at the top of the list. With a strong performance on Tuesday, getting some more at-bats for Edmundo Sosa could make a lot of sense. Alec Bohm has been struggling quite a bit this season, and getting Sosa some more playing time could make sense to help fix that issue.

Furthermore, with the team losing both of their series last week, getting a win on Wednesday would help them snap that streak. Even though it might be early in the season, this series could have some future ramifications with both expected to be contenders, making it an important one. Here’s how to watch on Wednesday night.

Who: Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: April 15th, 2026, 6:40 PM EST

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for the Phillies will be left-hander Jesus Luzardo. So far this year, the results for Luzardo have been mixed. Overall, he has totaled a 1-2 record and 6.23 ERA. In his three starts, he has allowed five runs and six runs in the two losses. However, in his win, he was dominant, striking out 11 batters and allowing just one run.

While it is early, Philadelphia is relying on him to be a key part of the rotation going forward. The inconsistencies of the left-hander are certainly something that need to be worked on, and he could help secure his team a needed series win on Wednesday.

Taking the hill for the Cubs will be a left-hander of their own in Shota Imanaga. The 32-year-old is off to a good start this year and will be seeking his first win despite having a 2.81 ERA.

With both teams in need of a series win, this should be an exciting game with the potential for a good pitcher’s duel. Hopefully for Philadelphia, they will get the good version of Luzardo in this one and be able to secure the win.