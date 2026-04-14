The Philadelphia Phillies are entering Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs feeling very good about themselves following one of their best offensive games of the season.

Following a bad week for the Phillies, the team was able to show some encouraging signs on Monday night with their best offensive game of the campaign so far. To start the year, offensive production has been a main concern for Philadelphia.

Despite a lot of talent on the team, this unit has underperformed for the most part, with only a couple of players doing well. While it was great to see the offensive outburst, now the team will be looking for some consistency.

On Tuesday, they will have a chance to win the series already against Chicago, and after a 2-4 week and losing both series, that will be a good goal to have. With Philadelphia looking to build some momentum, here’s how to watch on Tuesday night.

Who: Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Tuesday, April 14th, 6:40 PM EST

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP+, TBS

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Taking the ball for the Phillies in this one will be right-hander Aaron Nola. After a frustrating campaign in 2025, in which he seemingly was never able to get going, he has been healthy and pitching well so far.

In three starts, he has totaled a 1-1 record, 3.63 ERA, and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. After a year in which he had some really poor outings, Nola has been able to be fairly consistent so far through three starts. The most runs that he has allowed in a game so far is three, and he has looked more like the pitcher that Philadelphia expects him to be.

For Chicago, they will be going with an opener in Riley Martin, who will likely just work through the first inning for the team. As a left-hander, he will be deployed early to combat Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Getting a lefty against Schwarber in the first inning is a wise move by Chicago after the amazing game that he was just able to put together against them on Monday night. With two home runs in the win on Monday, Schwarber is starting to put together some impressive numbers already this year.

With a need to keep pace in the National League East and try to build some momentum, hopefully the offense can build off of their previous game and Nola will continue to pitch well.