How to Watch Phillies vs Cubs in Series Opener: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies will be entering their matchup on Monday against the Chicago Cubs after losing their second series in a row and seeking to build some momentum.

It has not been an ideal start to the year for the Phillies, and coming off a poor week with two series losses, it is going to be important for the team to bounce back. While it is still early, Philadelphia is third in the National League East, and this week will feature two big matchups.

On Monday, the Phillies will be hosting the Cubs as they continue their lengthy home stand. With the team right around the .500 mark, they will be hoping to build some momentum with six games at home this week.

In order to make that a reality, it will likely have to be the offense that helps them get going. Philadelphia has numerous players in their lineup that are underperforming, and that needs to change soon. With Chicago expected to be a contender in the NL, this should be an intriguing series. Here’s how to watch the series opener on Monday night.

Who: Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Monday April 13th, 6:40 PM EST

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP+, FS1

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This has the makings of a fairly solid pitching matchup, but the edge undoubtedly goes to the Phillies with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound. The left-hander is going to be in the NL Cy Young conversation this year, and so far is off to an excellent start.

In three games, he has totaled a 1-1 record, 1.63 ERA, and 23 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. Even though he didn’t have his best stuff against the Giants, he was able to keep his team in the game in that one, which is the true sign of a great pitcher. With Philadelphia on a two-game losing streak, they will undoubtedly be hoping for a strong start from their current ace.

Taking the ball for the Cubs will be right-hander Javier Assad. He made his season debut last week against the Tampa Bay Rays and was able to earn the win after looking very impressive in 5.2 shutout innings of work.

With both teams sitting at a record of 7-8 entering this matchup, something is going to have to give. Each team will have a talented pitcher on the mound, and that could end up being the determining factor.