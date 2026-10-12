If the Phillies Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has to Change

The Philadelphia Phillies have consistently been a playoff team since Dave Dombrowski took over the team’s front office.

After missing the postseason in 10 straight years, the Phillies have qualified five years running. However, based on how the team performed in 2026, some changes need to be made if they are going to make it six years in a row.

Philadelphia looked more like many people thought they would under interim manager Don Mattingly, but there were still some obstacles that had to be overcome. The issues that plagued them throughout the regular season, outside of August, popped up in their Wild Card Round series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies were unable to generate offense consistently, with Alec Bohm being their most consistent player. Their defense came up short in big moments, and the pitching staff, specifically the bullpen, didn’t get the job done.

Phillies have to change their bullpen this offseason

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Philadelphia wants to return to the playoffs, this one thing has to change: the bullpen. Finding help in the outfield is of the utmost importance, but there are avenues to improve that group in-house, such as shifting Trea Turner from shortstop to the outfield.

A right-handed bat would help balance things out. Finding another everyday player would be ideal, but the team could certainly piece things together with a core of Turner, Derek Hill, Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford to start with.

The bullpen, however, is where the team really needs to figure things out if they want to play October baseball again in 2027.

For the last few years, the Phillies have had a dominant starting rotation. It has been the strength of the team, carrying them to plenty of victories. But when it matters most, such as the postseason, those efforts go down the drain with bullpen implosions.

Phillies lack reliable bullpen options

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, Mattingly had only two relief pitchers he had any trust in going into the postseason: rookie flamethrower Alex McFarlane and star closer Jhoan Duran. The team was hesitant all season to bring McFarlane up to the Major Leagues, wanting to see him hit different plateaus in the minor leagues. However, their hand was eventually forced by injuries, and he succeeded.

Duran has been excellent at the end of games, but getting the ball to him proved difficult, with the bridge being rocky. Addressing that is a must this winter because Philadelphia is running out of time for this core to contend.

McFarlane and Duran are a nice duo to start with. Jonathan Bowlan was excellent for multiple months before struggling down the stretch and should be part of the mix again. One or two outside additions with proven relievers and this group could take shape very quickly.

Finding a reliable left-handed option is a must. Jose Alvarado’s time with the franchise is likely over, and Brooks Raley struggled after being acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the deadline.

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