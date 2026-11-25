With the offseason underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, things have been a bit quiet so far. This is a team that needs to improve, but has yet to do that.

Coming into the winter, the Phillies had a couple of glaring needs in their outfield and also their bullpen. These are two areas that plagued the team in 2026, and for a couple of years before that as well.

However, with some of the ideal free agents coming off the board already for Philadelphia, what the plan going forward to improve is going to be interesting. A player like Teruaki Sato figured to be the best option in terms of his age and position of need in free agency for the Phillies.

Sato really would have been a perfect fit if he was a right-handed hitter, as that is a need of the team. Now, while the team will still be able to address this area, they did have some big names from the right side of the plate in 2026 that didn’t perform up to their expectations. One of those players was Trea Turner.

It was a really poor campaign for the former All-Star, and what his future looks like is very uncertain.

Phillies Need More Offensively From Turner

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While whether or not Turner is going to be able to be a shortstop in 2027 and beyond is a question, the one thing that is for sure is that Philadelphia needs more from him in the lineup.

In 2026, Turner had the worst offensive year of his career, slashing .242/.297/.378 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI. Turner was a player in 2025 who had an OPS over .800, and if he did that last year, the Phillies would have been a much better team.

All year, the team struggled getting good offensive production from the right side of the plate, and Turner’s struggles were a part of that.

The main reason for his overall struggles was his batting average going down by about 50 points, which took his on-base percentage down as well. Turner was a fixture at the top of the order for Philadelphia, but the results weren’t there.

At 33 years old and under contract for a long time still, the Phillies really need him to have a bounce-back year. If Turner continues to struggle, Philadelphia is going to be in some serious trouble.