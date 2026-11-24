One of the biggest needs that the Philadelphia Phillies had coming into the MLB offseason was in their bullpen.

It is imperative that they rebuild the bridge to their star closer, Jhoan Duran. He is excellent at the end of the games, but getting the ball to him was sometimes a challenge. By the end of the season, the only other relief pitcher that Don Mattingly trusted was rookie Alex McFarlane, which created a difficult situation to navigate.

Along with needing an established setup man, the Phillies needed a left-handed reliever as well. Brooks Raley, who was acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the deadline, struggled and is now a free agent. Jose Alvarado is also a free agent and is drawing interest from teams around the league.

At the top of the free agent list was a player who fit the bill for what Philadelphia was looking for: Adrian Morejon. An elite setup man who is also left-handed, he has often been connected to the Phillies, and it is easy to see why.

Phillies reportedly not pursuing Adrian Morejon

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, bringing Morejon aboard doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the organization. According to Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the talented lefty isn’t someone being targeted by Philadelphia, despite it being on the lookout for pitching.

“They could focus on pitching, but the Phillies, according to multiple league sources, are not considered serious players for the top free-agent reliever, Adrian Morejon,” they wrote.

Why is that the case? Paying relief pitchers is always a risk given how much their production and impact can fluctuate year in and year out. Some projections have Morejon approaching a $90 million deal based on projections.

That is a lot of money to pay a setup man, as Duran is locked in as the closer. If other teams are willing to put Morejon at the back end of the rotation, it could take more money to convince him to turn down such a role to be a setup man again.

Phillies have a few reasons to not pursue Adrian Morejon

Sep 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason Philadelphia’s interest in him isn’t as high as people presumed it would be is that he received a qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres. On top of the contract he would be signed to, the Phillies would have to surrender their second and fifth-highest draft picks and $1 million of international bonus pool money.

That is a steep price to pay for any player, let alone a reliever who isn’t a closer. Outfielders Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki also received the qualifying offer, which could play a part in the team’s decision-making, as they need lineup help as well.

Morejon certainly looks to be a worthwhile investment based on how he has performed over the last three seasons. But Philadelphia has seemingly decided they would be better off focusing their efforts elsewhere this offseason.

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