Jesus Luzardo Did Something Never Seen Before Against Nationals

The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals on June 23 is one that fans are going to remember for a long time.

Facing a two-run deficit with two outs and no one on base in the ninth inning, the Phillies rallied to score eight runs for an improbable come-from-behind victory. It took Jesus Luzardo off the hook as the losing pitcher after a wild outing from him.

The talented lefty put together one of the most truly confusing outings in the history of baseball, making some history in the process. He was somehow dominant and ineffective at the same time.

Luzardo pitched 6.2 innings, throwing 69 of his 104 pitches for strikes. He allowed six hits and issued three walks, which resulted in five earned runs being scored against him. However, he also struck out 13 batters, which was a career high in a single game.

Jesus Luzardo had one of most unique stat lines in MLB history

May 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

What makes that stat line all the more unique is that he gave up all that damage without allowing a single extra-base hit. As shared by Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Luzardo is the first pitcher since 1913, when earned runs became an official stat, to record 13+ strikeouts and 5+ earned runs while not allowing a single extra-base hit.

He was leaving Nationals batters both baffled with his strikeout stuff, but still ran into a lot of trouble in the bottom of the fourth inning, which is when he surrendered four of the five runs.

Jesús Luzardo is the first pitcher to record 13+ strikeouts, allow 5+ earned runs and not surrender an extra-base hit in a start since ER became an official MLB stat in 1913. — Cole Weintraub (@WeintraubCole) June 24, 2026

Just how unique a stat line was it that Luzardo put together against Washington? As shared by Pitchergami on X, no one in MLB history has done what he did. It is the 208th unique pitching line of the 2026 season, and there are over 83,433 on record.

For multiple reasons, this is going to be a game that baseball fans remember for a long time. The incredible comeback by Philadelphia to cap it off was the cherry on top of what was a wild contest between National League East rivals.

This outing for Luzardo pretty much encapsulates what the 2026 season has been for him. His statistics and production have not always matched his actual performance on the mound, and the start against the Nationals was another example of that.

🚨 PITCHERGAMI 🚨



Jesús Luzardo just threw a line that has NEVER happened in MLB history:



6.2 IP | 6 H | 5 ER | 3 BB | 13 K



PHI @ WSH

That's the 208th Pitchergami of 2026 and 1 of 83,433+ unique lines on record. — Pitchergami (@pitchergami) June 24, 2026

Normally, pitchers who are giving up only singles along with three walks and 13 strikeouts don’t have much damage done against them over the course of 6.2 innings.

Despite that, Luzardo saw his ERA rise from 4.20 to 4.33 during the outing. However, his FIP did go down from 3.33 to 3.13.