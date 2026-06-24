Jesus Luzardo Did Something Never Seen Before Against Nationals
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The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals on June 23 is one that fans are going to remember for a long time.
Facing a two-run deficit with two outs and no one on base in the ninth inning, the Phillies rallied to score eight runs for an improbable come-from-behind victory. It took Jesus Luzardo off the hook as the losing pitcher after a wild outing from him.
The talented lefty put together one of the most truly confusing outings in the history of baseball, making some history in the process. He was somehow dominant and ineffective at the same time.
Luzardo pitched 6.2 innings, throwing 69 of his 104 pitches for strikes. He allowed six hits and issued three walks, which resulted in five earned runs being scored against him. However, he also struck out 13 batters, which was a career high in a single game.
Jesus Luzardo had one of most unique stat lines in MLB history
What makes that stat line all the more unique is that he gave up all that damage without allowing a single extra-base hit. As shared by Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Luzardo is the first pitcher since 1913, when earned runs became an official stat, to record 13+ strikeouts and 5+ earned runs while not allowing a single extra-base hit.
He was leaving Nationals batters both baffled with his strikeout stuff, but still ran into a lot of trouble in the bottom of the fourth inning, which is when he surrendered four of the five runs.
Just how unique a stat line was it that Luzardo put together against Washington? As shared by Pitchergami on X, no one in MLB history has done what he did. It is the 208th unique pitching line of the 2026 season, and there are over 83,433 on record.
For multiple reasons, this is going to be a game that baseball fans remember for a long time. The incredible comeback by Philadelphia to cap it off was the cherry on top of what was a wild contest between National League East rivals.
This outing for Luzardo pretty much encapsulates what the 2026 season has been for him. His statistics and production have not always matched his actual performance on the mound, and the start against the Nationals was another example of that.
Normally, pitchers who are giving up only singles along with three walks and 13 strikeouts don’t have much damage done against them over the course of 6.2 innings.
Despite that, Luzardo saw his ERA rise from 4.20 to 4.33 during the outing. However, his FIP did go down from 3.33 to 3.13.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.