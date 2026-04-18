Jesus Luzardo Set for Better Days With Phillies Based on Key Stat
In this story:
One of the most disappointing developments for the Philadelphia Phillies in the early going of the 2026 MLB regular season has been starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.
Opponents have crushed him through his first four starts. Only one of them, against the Colorado Rockies on the road at Coors Field of all places, did he manage to give up fewer than five earned runs.
In his first start of the season, the Texas Rangers got to him for six runs. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored five against him, and in his most recent outing, things hit rock bottom, surrendering nine, eight of which were earned, against the Chicago Cubs.
His ERA sits at a brutal 7.94 through four starts and 22.2 innings. However, there are reasons to believe that better days are ahead based on some of his peripheral stats he has been producing.
Better days are ahead for Jesus Luzardo
While his raw numbers are ugly, he is still performing well in several advanced statistics. His FIP remains an excellent 2.90, indicating that there is a lot of bad luck involved in his underwhelming performance thus far.
The most telling part of his production is the strikeouts. Luzardo has already racked up 30 strikeouts on the season with only five walks.
As Eno Sarris of The Athletic added on X, that kind of strikeout-to-walk ratio is predictive of excellent performance on the horizon, more so than his poor ERA.
Over the last five seasons, the worst ERA for a pitcher who has peripherals similar to what Luzardo has produced to this point, while throwing at least 100 innings, was Garrett Crochet with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, when he had an ERA of 3.57.
His walk rate of 5.1% is well below the league average, and his 30.6% strikeout rate is as well. Also working in his favor is an unsustainable .417 batting average on balls in play against him.
Opponents are also producing an average exit velocity of 85.7 mph and a hard-hit rate of 31.7%, both of which are also well below the Major League average of 88.4 mph and 39.4%.
While the -0.2 bWAR, MLB-high three losses and sky-high ERA are all alarming for fans to see, better days are almost assuredly on the horizon for the talented left-handed pitcher. It will only be a matter of time until he is pitching closer to the 3.92 ERA and 3.7 bWAR that he produced during his first season with the Phillies in 2025.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.