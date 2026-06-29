Kyle Schwarber Near Historic Home Run Pace With Phillies

There have been some prolific power hitters throughout the history of the Philadelphia Phillies, but Kyle Schwarber is staking his claim to being the most productive.

Since signing with the Phillies ahead of the 2022 season, he has taken his game to another level, becoming one of the most feared left-handed power hitters in the MLB. In each of his first four seasons with the franchise, he has hit at least 38 home runs and is on pace to do so again in 2026.

He hit his MLB-leading 30th home run against the New York Mets on June 28, giving him five consecutive seasons to begin his tenure in Philadelphia reaching that plateau. As shared by Jeff Kerr of On SI, that puts him in third place in franchise history for 30+ home run seasons in total and in a row.

The only players ahead of him are Mike Schmidt, who had 13 total 30+ home run campaigns, with nine consecutive seasons being his longest, and Ryan Howard in second. The slugging first baseman had six consecutive from 2006-2011.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting home runs at historic pace

Jun 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Schwarber is now at five in a row, showing no signs of slowing down. Thus far in his Phillies tenure, he has 217 home runs, which is the second most in the MLB during that span, with only New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge having more.

In the history of the MLB, as shared by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the only players who hit more home runs in their first five years with a team were Babe Ruth with the Yankees and Mark McGwire with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Most 30+ HR seasons -- #Phillies history



Mike Schmidt -- 13

Ryan Howard -- 6

Kyle Schwarber -- 5



Most consecutive 30+ HR seasons -- Phillies history



Mike Schmidt -- 9 (1979-1987)

Ryan Howard -- 6 (2006-2011)

Kyle Schwarber -- 5 (2022-2026) — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrPHL) June 28, 2026

Ruth had 234, while McGwire had 220. Schwarber has a legitimate shot at catching both of their totals as long as he can stay healthy for the duration of the 2026 campaign.

With his long ball against the Mets to win that series, he also became the fastest Philadelphia player to reach 30 home runs in a season, doing it in only 80 games played and 356 plate appearances.

Kyle Schwarber has 217 home runs since he joined the Phillies in 2022. Only Aaron Judge has more in baseball over that time. And in baseball history, only Babe Ruth and Mark McGwire have more home runs in the first five years with a team. Kyle is the first player in baseball this… — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 29, 2026

Currently leading the MLB in home runs, if he can maintain that pace, it would be the third time in his five years with the Phillies that he was the home run king in the National League. On the opposite end of the spectrum, he is also trending toward leading the MLB in strikeouts for the third time in as many years.

He has gone down on strikes 121 times already, which comes out to a career-worst 34.0% strikeout rate, per Baseball Reference. Of course, Philadelphia will take the good with the bad, as he has still produced 2.6 bWAR despite the strikeout numbers.