Phillies Able To Overcome Citi Field, Getaway Game Woes Against Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies have faced a lot of issues when traveling to take on their National League East rivals, the New York Mets.

Citi Field has been a brutal venue for the Phillies to play in, struggling to consistently win games. When combined with their inability to score runs since the start of the 2025 season during getaway games when preparing to head back home, things certainly weren’t in favor of Philadelphia.

But, they were able to overcome all of those underwhelming trends for a 5-4 victory. They exorcised some demons with the victory, giving them their fourth consecutive series victory and moving them to 47-37 on the season.

Coming into the game, the Phillies had averaged only 2.4 runs per game in the finale of a road trip before heading back to Citizens Bank Park since the start of 2025. That number is going to go up a bit after Sunday afternoon’s performance.

Phillies win series against Mets

Jun 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The scoring got started at the top of the third inning when Bryce Harper hit a sac fly to score Trea Turner. Alec Bohm then hit a double to bring home Kyle Schwarber. Bohm would come around for the third run of the inning when Brandon Marsh recorded an RBI single to center field.

Their offense was held in check after that, going scoreless for three consecutive innings. During that time frame, they watched their lead disappear, with the Mets taking a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth after A.J. Ewing hit a two-run home run and Carson Benge had an RBI groundout.

Luckily for Philadelphia, that deficit didn’t last very long. In the top of the seventh, Schwarber hit his MLB-leading 30th home run, a two-run shot, off Kodai Senga, who was recently removed from the starting rotation because of ineffectiveness.

On the mound, Jesus Luzardo battled through five innings. He allowed only four hits, but issued three walks, which contributed to his pitch count getting up to 96 when he was removed from the game. Only one earned run was recorded against him, and he struck out six.

It was Chase Shugart who struggled and gave up the lead. Three earned runs were charged against him as he recorded only one out, with Kyle Backhus having to come out of the bullpen and close out the sixth inning.

Philadelphia is now preparing to head back home for a four-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates before a lengthy Midwest road trip against the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers to close out the first half.