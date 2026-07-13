Kyle Schwarber Officially Shohei Ohtani’s Replacement in NL All-Star Lineup

When the starting lineups for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game were announced, the Philadelphia Phillies originally had only one starter who was voted in by the fans: outfielder Brandon Marsh.

He will hear his name announced in front of the hometown crowd at Citizens Bank Park, which will assuredly be a special moment. And now, he is going to be joined by one of his teammates in the starting lineup.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has officially been named as the replacement for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. The leading vote-getter in the National League during Phase 1 of the fan voting, earning him an automatic starting spot, Ohtani opted not to participate after revealing that he has been dealing with left knee discomfort and inflammation.

It will be the Phillies slugger taking his spot in the lineup as the designated hitter, and NL All-Star Team manager Dave Roberts of the Dodgers will waste no time getting him to the plate.

Kyle Schwarber replacing Shohei Ohtani in NL All-Star starting lineup

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) fouls a ball off his foot against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The batting order has been revealed for the game on July 14, and Schwarber is hitting leadoff for the NL All-Stars. Marsh will be starting in right field and batting seventh in the order.

Playing left field and batting second is Juan Soto of the New York Mets. Freddie Freeman is in his customary No. 3 spot, just like when he is suiting up for Roberts and Los Angeles, and playing first base.

Batting cleanup is CJ Abrams, the starting shortstop of the Washington Nationals. In the No. 5 hole is another Dodgers player, third baseman Max Muncy. No. 6 in the order belongs to Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves, who is playing second base.

Following Marsh in the order and batting eighth is the fourth Los Angeles player who was selected by the fans, Andy Pages, who is playing center field. Rounding out the order is Drake Baldwin, the second Braves player in the mix, and he is catching.

The NL's starting lineup for the #AllStarGame (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):



Kyle Schwarber, DH

Juan Soto, LF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

CJ Abrams, SS

Max Muncy, 3B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Brandon Marsh, RF

Andy Pages, CF

Drake Baldwin, C

Cristopher Sánchez, P — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2026

On the mound will be someone Schwarber and Marsh are very familiar with. Their teammate, Cristopher Sanchez, is getting the nod to pitch in front of the hometown crowd as the starting pitcher for the NL All-Stars.

A joyous reaction will certainly be had by all three players when they hear their names called. The same can be said about the other Philadelphia players who will be appearing in the game.

First baseman Bryce Harper, starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and closer Jhoan Duran are all representing the Phillies on the NL squad, too, coming off the bench and out of the bullpen.

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